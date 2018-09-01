Songs of the summer. Summer blockbusters. Where, I ask, is the who’s who list of summer recipes?

Here, now. That is where.

This is our first summer of Voraciously, so let’s take a look back at some of our most memorable, popular recipes of the past three months. Counting down to No. 1, we have . . .



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

10. Classic Fried Chicken. Don’t fear the fry. You can make fried chicken at home, and there’s nothing overly complicated about this recipe, which features a buttermilk-and-hot-sauce brine.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

9. All-Purpose Muffins. These will beat anything store-bought, and they take less than 30 minutes to make. Plus, the variations are almost infinite.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

8. Lemon Basil Noodles With Cannellini Beans. You need only one pan for this bright bowl of comfort. Add veggies or meat to taste.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Amanda Soto/The Washington Post)

7. Mustard and Dill Potato Salad. This was one of our more hotly debated recipes of the season. It will please the mayo haters out there and maybe — just maybe — some of the lovers, too.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

6. No-Churn Bourbon Brown Sugar Ice Cream. No special equipment is required for this stellar Stella Parks recipe. The pastry whiz, cookbook author and resident baker over at Serious Eats came up with a dessert that delivers on texture and flavor.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

5. Any-Fruit Cobbler. This is about as close to dump-and-stir baking as we’ve gotten on Voraciously, but the result is absolutely stunning. You’ll want to hold on to this Virginia Willis recipe and make it with whatever fruit you have or like. Check out a step-by-step video here.



(Photos by Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

4. The Easiest Pizza You’ll Ever Make. Forget stand mixers and pizza stones. Your hands and a trusty baking sheet are all you need to make great pizza and host a great pizza party.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

3. Creamy Herbed Salmon. This dish is so classy and fast, it can make a weeknight feel like a special occasion. It also answers the eternal question, “What am I going to do with this extra half-and-half?”



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

2. Simple Cinnamon Coffee Cake. Make this your new go-to when you’re having people over for brunch or even just coffee. Like the All-Purpose Muffins, you can adapt this cake with your choice of filling, whether it be berries, jam or chocolate chips.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

1. Tomato-Balsamic Chicken. We challenge you to see how many different ways you can use this Bonnie Benwick original. And they will all be worthy of the first-place finish.

