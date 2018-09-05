Overview

In this quick dish, the split pods are tossed with olive oil and spices and roasted until crisp-tender.

High, dry heat is one of the best ways to intensify okra’s delicate, grassy flavor while minimizing its ooze.

A buttermilk-chive dressing makes a nice accompaniment.

Ingredients

8ouncesfresh okra

1tablespoonplus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

1⁄ 4 teaspoonfine sea salt

1⁄ 2 teaspoonground cumin

1⁄ 2 teaspoonNew Mexico chile powder (or substitute another medium-hot, red, fruity chile powder)

1⁄ 2 teaspoongranulated garlic (garlic powder)

Steps

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Step 2

Rinse the okra and dry it thoroughly. Trim and discard the top cones from the okra. Cut the pods in half lengthwise, placing them in a mixing bowl. Add the oil and toss well to coat, then add the salt, cumin, chile and garlic powders and toss again.

Step 3

Spread as many as will fit in a single layer on a baking sheet (roast in two batches, as needed); roast (middle rack) for 15 to 17 minutes, until lightly browned, turning the okra with a wide spatula about halfway through.

Step 4

Serve hot.

From food writer Emily Horton.

Recipe tested by Anne Midgette; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 120; Total Fat: 10 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 280 mg; Carbohydrates: 10 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugars: 2 g; Protein: 3 g.