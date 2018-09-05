Overview

In this vegetable medley, corn milk scraped from the cob creates a creamy sauce for okra, corn kernels and halved cherry tomatoes. The color of Sungold or other yellow or orange tomatoes is nice here, but any other type or color of cherry tomato will work as well.

Drying cut rounds of the okra for several hours in advance and then searing them before adding the liquids helps to keep their texture firm. Be sure to use the freshest corn you can find, so it will be moist enough to yield milk.

[Think you hate okra? These slime-cutting techniques will change your mind.]

Allow at least 8 hours in advance of preparation to dry the okra. Leftovers can be reheated on the stove top over low heat.

Ingredients

8ouncesfresh okra

2ears fresh corn, husks and silks removed

2tablespoonsplus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1small yellow onion, thinly sliced

3⁄ 4 cupwater, plus more as needed

1⁄ 2 teaspoonsea salt, or more as needed

1⁄ 4 teaspoonfreshly ground black pepper, or more as needed

1pintSungold tomatoes (or substitute another cherry tomato), each cut in half

2tablespoonsfinely chopped dill, plus more for garnish

Steps

Step 1

Wash the okra and dry it thoroughly so that no visible moisture remains. Trim the cone-shaped tops from the okra, then cut the pods into 3/4-inch slices. Spread on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and let dry for at least 8 hours, or up to overnight.

Step 2

Working over a large bowl or casserole, use a sharp knife to shave the tops of the corn kernels from each cob. Then use the flat, back side of the knife to vigorously scrape the cobs from top to bottom to release any kernels, pulp and milk.

Step 3

Heat the oil in a wide, heavy skillet over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, stir in the onion and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until translucent. Add the dry okra pieces and stir to coat, then cook for 5 minutes.

Step 4

Reduce the heat to medium-low; add the corn, pulp and milk, stirring to incorporate, then add the water, salt and pepper. Cook for about 5 minutes, or until the okra is barely tender and still bright green, and the juices thicken to the consistency of heavy cream. Add more water as needed if it becomes too thick.

Step 5

Stir in the tomatoes; cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or just until they have warmed through and have begun to collapse. Stir in the dill, then taste and add more salt and/or pepper, as needed.

Step 6

Garnish with more dill, if desired, before serving.

From food writer Emily Horton.

Recipe tested by Mary Pat Flaherty; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 110; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 190 mg; Carbohydrates: 13 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugars: 5 g; Protein: 3 g.