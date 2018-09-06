There are many reasons to bring a baked good to work to share with colleagues. Among them:

You’re compelled to, because of a mandatory potluck.

You’re new and you’re trying to get in people’s good graces.

You’ve always wanted to be known as the person who brings tasty things to work.

You want to make your cube-mates jealous of your baking skills.

It’s been a week and everyone needs something nice to enjoy together.

Whatever the reason, choosing a recipe can be tricky, what with various food allergies and desired time commitment. After all, you might like your colleagues, but do you like them at “here’s this multilayered cake that took me four hours to bake because it’s an involved and complex recipe that also involves burning honey” levels? These recipes from our archives are on the easier, less involved side. But don’t worry — they’re still impressive.

Blueberry Yogurt Coffee Cake, above. You know how everybody likes parfaits? Everybody also likes coffee cake. This has the added benefit of feeling a little virtuous: It has a bit of whole-wheat flour and isn’t too sweet.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Fig Bars. They’ll remind you of the cookies made by Nabisco, but they’ll taste significantly better. Bonus: They’re gluten-free and vegan! (But if the latter isn’t an issue, feel free to use regular honey.) Do pay attention to the use of parchment paper; the dough is a little delicate, so using the parchment helps keep it all together.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Lemon Poppy Seed Bread. This quick bread eats more like a cake, to be honest, but don’t let that stop you — it’s from our Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger, which means it’s healthful. It’s made with olive oil and less refined sugar than your average lemon poppy seed concoction.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

No-Nut Butter Cups. No nuts allowed? No problem! These little fellas are made with sunflower seed butter, and they’re a cinch to make. They’re also gluten-free.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Honey Molasses Wheat Bread. This quick bread is super moist and fragrant. Although it’s got a fair amount of honey and molasses, it can still skew savory — especially if you bring along some nice salted butter or a tub of cream cheese for slathering.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Walnut and Cheddar Loaf. If your crowd is more into savory, though, take this salty loaf for a spin. Powdered mustard lends a bitter edge. Bring along some smoked salmon and cream cheese for serving, or more cheddar for slicing.

