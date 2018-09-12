Overview

This rustic savory tart makes the most of sauteed mushrooms, fennel and a creamy thyme and Gruyère-flecked ricotta. If you have no mushrooms or fennel, the ricotta also lends itself as a versatile base (feel free to swap in different herbs as well) for whatever seasonal vegetable you might have on hand.

Make Ahead: The assembled galette needs to rest in the refrigerator for 20 to 30 minutes, or up to 1 day in advance.

Ingredients

1tablespoonplus 1 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme leaves, plus 3 or 4 sprigs, for garnish

1⁄ 4 cupshredded Gruyère cheese, plus more for sprinkling

1cupgood-quality, full-fat ricotta

Kosher salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

3tablespoonsextra-virgin olive oil

1poundcremini or shiitake mushrooms (or a mix of both), stemmed and sliced

2cloves garlic, minced

2tablespoonsdry white wine

1fennel bulb, cored and thinly sliced

1medium shallot, sliced

1⁄ 2 Endlessly Adaptable Galette Dough recipe (1 disk rolled out on a baking sheet; see related recipe)

1large egg

1tablespoonmilk, heavy cream or water

Steps

Step 1

Stir together the thyme, Gruyère and ricotta in a medium bowl. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil shimmers, stir in the mushrooms; cook for about 10 minutes, until the liquid they release evaporates and mushrooms begin to brown. Stir in the garlic and cook for 1 minute, then add the wine; this will help to deglaze the pan, as you use a sturdy spatula to dislodge any browned bits in the skillet. Cook until the wine evaporates. Season lightly with salt, then transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl.

Step 3

Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in the same skillet, over medium heat. Stir in the fennel and shallot; cook for 10 to 12 minutes, until it has softened and begins to take on color. Season lightly with salt, then transfer to the bowl with mushrooms and toss to incorporate.

Step 4

Remove the rolled-out round of dough from the refrigerator. Spread the herbed ricotta mixture evenly over dough, leaving a 2-inch margin all around. Top with mushroom-fennel mixture. Fold the edges partially over the filling, pleating it at points to make a circle. Refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes.

Step 5

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Whisk together the egg and milk, heavy cream or water in a small bowl.

Step 6

When ready to bake, brush the edges of galette dough with the egg wash and sprinkle all over with more Gruyère and garnish with thyme sprigs. Bake (middle rack) for 45 to 50 minutes, until golden brown and crisp, rotating the pan from front to back halfway through.

Step 7

Serve warm or at room temperature.

From baker Polina Chesnakova.

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

The nutritional analysis is based on 6 servings.

Nutrition

Calories: 440; Total Fat: 31 g; Saturated Fat: 16 g; Cholesterol: 80 mg; Sodium: 310 mg; Carbohydrates: 29 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugars: 6 g; Protein: 12 g.