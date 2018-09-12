Overview

Nestled inside this sweet galette are ripe, juicy figs glazed with warm vanilla- and orange-scented honey and walnuts.

If your figs are quite soft and ripe, simply drizzle the honey over the fruit instead of tossing them with it. If you don’t have figs, use whatever fruit is in peak deliciousness.

MAKE AHEAD: The assembled galette needs to rest in the refrigerator for 20 to 30 minutes, or up to 1 day in advance.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons finely chopped or ground walnuts

1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons flour

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or paste

1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

12 ounces small fresh figs, stemmed and each cut in half

1/2 Endlessly Adaptable Galette Dough recipe (1 disk rolled out on a baking sheet; see related recipe)

1 large egg

1 tablespoon milk, heavy cream or water

Turbinado sugar, for sprinkling

Creme fraiche, for serving (optional)

Steps

Step 1

Combine the ground walnuts, flour and granulated sugar in a small bowl. Place the honey in a microwave-safe mixing bowl; microwave on LOW for 10 to 15 seconds or until warmed through and runny. Stir in the vanilla extract or paste, the orange zest and salt. Add the figs and toss gently to coat.

Step 2

Remove the rolled-out round of dough from the refrigerator. Scatter the walnut-flour mixture evenly over the dough, leaving a 2-inch margin all around. Arrange the halved figs in a circular pattern, again leaving the same margin. Drizzle any glaze left in the bowl over the fruit.

Step 3

Fold the edges over the filling, pleating at points to make a circle. Refrigerate for 25 to 30 minutes to chill and set the dough.

Step 4

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Whisk together the egg and milk, heavy cream or water in a small bowl.

Step 5

Brush the edges of galette with the egg wash, then sprinkle all over with the turbinado sugar. Bake (middle rack) for 45 to 50 minutes, until golden brown and crisp, rotating the pan from front to back halfway through.

Step 6

Cool for 30 minutes. Serve wedges with dollops of creme fraiche, if desired.

From baker Polina Chesnakova.

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

The nutritional analysis is based on 6 servings.

Nutrition

Calories: 340; Total Fat: 19 g; Saturated Fat: 11 g; Cholesterol: 50 mg; Sodium: 200 mg; Carbohydrates: 41 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugars: 18 g; Protein: 4 g.