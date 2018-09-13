On Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement that begins sundown Sept. 18 this year, observant Jews forego food and water. For a break fast, menus are kept light, and this makes for easy “reentry,” so goes the theory. The fare is typically made in advance; in years past I have used a few afternoon hours to do kitchen prep, and for all the reasons you can think of, I don’t recommend it.

Break-fast classics lean on dairy and carbs, maybe a little cured fish. Deli counters put the egg salad next to the whitefish salad next to the chive cream cheese spread next to the crudites. You can do better, without a lot of fuss. These Recipe Finder favorites are all make-ahead friendly and easy to assemble. Assuming your power stays intact no matter what Florence brings, these recipes can be done on the weekend. Choose a few to build your own buffet, or make just one of them and take it where you’ve been invited.

Savta’s Kugel, pictured above. Chef Alex Levin’s family recipe is so good it won Tzedek DC’s 2017 celebrity chef kugel cook-off. There’s just a hint of cinnamon.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Chopped Liver Pâté. It’s more onion than organ meat, so the effect is light and a bit sweet.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Curry Cauliflower Smish. Up your bagel schmear game with this stunning spread.



(Michael Temchine for The Washington Post)

Pain Petri (Anise-Flavored Challah With Sesame Seeds). Freshly baked bread goes a long way on the holiday table. This Joan Nathan recipe takes 1 hour, start to finish.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Mushroom-Leek Noodle Kugel. Your lactose-intolerant guests will appreciate an egg-free, dairy-free savory option.



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Ouzo and Lemon Cured Salmon. The lox counter will be hopping; you can avoid the crowds by making this #OnePan favorite of mine. It needs two days’ curing time.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Cheese Blintzes. Gather a few cooking friends to form an assembly line, and a big batch will come together in no time. Homemade = so much better than store-bought.



(Julia Ewan/The Washington Post)

Mun (Poppy Seed) Cookies. They’re tender and dairy-free.

