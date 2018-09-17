We know the increase of apple varieties seen at markets this time of year causes angst for some of you. You don’t want to let go of summer (and its glorious peaches), and you really hate the cold — we get it. But apples are an incredibly versatile and delicious fruit, so let’s celebrate that.

This crop of recipes from our archives is meant to ease you gently into autumn; some of them are downright summery.

So relax, take in the increasingly crisp air and enjoy the apples. (And don’t worry; we’ll share more seasonally appropriate apple recipes in the coming weeks.)

Apple Walnut Pancakes, above. Spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg and enriched with a shredded tart apple, these little flapjacks are excellent topped with warm maple syrup and served with breakfast sausage patties. If you wanted to turn these into a version of a McGriddle, we would salute you. May we suggest a thin slice of sharp cheddar instead of American cheese?



Apple Bran Muffins. These taste like something you’d buy at a cute little neighborhood coffee shop, because they are: The recipe comes from Sugar & Twine Bakery in Richmond. The muffins are packed with more wheat bran than you might’ve thought possible and are dark, fragrant and moist, thanks to a generous amount of molasses. If you’ve got only one muffin pan to work with (same) and no tall, tulip-shaped paper liners hanging about (ditto), you can bake these in batches in a single pan, with regular liners — just keep the extra batter in the refrigerator and start checking the muffins after about 20 to 25 minutes, using the same visual cue indicated in the recipe.



Maybe those two recipes are a shade too autumnal for you. Enter Marinated Tuna With Mango, Apple and Lime, a no-cook dinner salad that smacks of summer. Get some good-quality tuna from a vendor you trust (perhaps the same one you went to for your whole-roasted fish) and give it a bath in lime juice, zest and salt for about 20 minutes while you assemble the coconut milk-based dressing and slice up fennel, celery, a few mangoes and an apple, which adds a vital crunch and hint of sweetness.



If you’re opening a fresh can of coconut milk to make the tuna, then you’ll have some leftover; use a half cup of it to make the tahini-laced dressing for Angie’s Daughter’s Salad, from food writer Osayi Endolyn. There are a few parts to this recipe — the dressing, the shrimp, the salad — but it’s quick and doable on a weeknight, and the crunchy, creamy play of textures from radish, apples and avocado are perfect.

[Canned coconut milk is a secret weapon in savory cooking. Here are six smart ways to use it.]



Applesauce is a classic; this Roasted Apple-Aleppo Yogurt Sauce is its edgy friend. It’s a little spicy, fruity and tart, plus all sorts of creamy. Chef Einat Admony pairs it with Zucchini-Potato Latkes; consider also using it as a condiment for roasted potatoes or slathering it on toast or sandwiches.



Sometimes an unexpected combination is all you need; try cookbook author Julia Turshen’s recipe for Shredded Green Apple Salad With Fish Sauce + Cilantro. Fish sauce, rice vinegar, a teensy bit of sugar, shallot and cilantro all combine to make a complex accompaniment for tart shredded apples. It does make a good amount (a generous three cups) and is best eaten the day it’s made, but it scales easily. Serve it with pork, fish, chicken or bowls of rice, topped with an egg.

