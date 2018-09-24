Depending on how you feel about eggplant, you will either love or loathe this collection of recipes. But if you’re in the latter camp, we would posit that perhaps you’ve just not had eggplant prepared the right way.

That’s why we’re here!

These recipes represent a variety of flavors and ways to prepare the member of the nightshade family. You’ll also see several varieties called for, beyond the widely available globe eggplant you’ve probably seen in the grocery store.

[How big is a large onion or a small tomato? Here’s why you should stop worrying about it.]

A few words on choosing the best eggplant, no matter the type, from cookbook author Deborah Madison’s “The New Vegetarian Cooking for Everyone”:

“An eggplant should be smooth, firm and taut. A glossy skin and a bright green stem indicate freshness. There should be good heft in the hand. If it’s too light, the flesh may be spongy, seedy and bitter.”

Go forth and try these recipes, dear Voraciously readers. And if you still don’t like eggplant, we’ve got loads of other recipes for you, right this way.

Eggplant Parmesan, above. Cut a few eggplant into thick slabs, cook them on the stove, then layer in a baking dish and top with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic, olive oil and grated Parmesan. A thin layer of bread crumbs becomes golden and crusty in the oven. (Or if you prefer your parm in sandwich form, try an Eggplant Parmesan Sub.)



Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post

Bucatini in Chunky Eggplant Sauce. The eggplant collapses into a chunky heap, then gets paired with fresh tomatoes and herbs and turns into a sauce thick enough to coat strands of bucatini.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Eggplant Zaalouk. This Moroccan salad is smoky and thick enough to scoop up with flatbread. It’s spiced simply with cumin, smoked paprika, a pinch of cayenne and a bit of cilantro. Keep it in your refrigerator for up to four days.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Eggplant Tacos With Pico de Gallo. Because sometimes less is more: The filling is eggplant slices roasted with salt, pepper, coriander and cumin. A quick and easy pico de gallo (fresh tomato salsa) adds a nice contrast. In the mood for something spicier? Head right over to the recipe for Spicy Chipotle Eggplant With Black Beans.



Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post

Spicy Basil Eggplant With Dates and Cashews. Looking for more color and texture packed into your food? Try this spicy number on for size: It has soft and chewy dates, crunchy cashews and bell pepper and cubes of tender, browned eggplant.

