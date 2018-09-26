Overview

I wouldn’t necessarily say I have too much kitchen equipment. Or that I am an ingredient hoarder. Or . . .

Okay, maybe that’s because the truth is hard to admit sometimes, at least out loud. So, fine. I will make it official: I have more cooking tools than I probably should in my small kitchen, and a pantry and fridge overflowing with who knows what.

I can make a compelling case for a lot of those things, but sometimes it’s nice to forget all the fancy stuff and just make a really good, really simple recipe.

Cookies don’t get much easier than these Whole-Wheat Jam Thumbprints. They require only six ingredients, one of which can be any ol’ jam you have hanging around the house. (See! It pays to have a stocked pantry!) And you bring the dough together with nothing other than your hands, in a single bowl. Try to be gentle while doing it, though, to avoid forming excess gluten, which can make the cookies tough.

If you happen to have a cookie scoop or disher on hand (see! useful equipment!), they will make for especially neat balls of dough. Otherwise, you can portion out the dough by using a tablespoon or even pinching off pieces with your fingers.

The source for the recipe is Fäviken, a small, remote and in-demand restaurant in Sweden that offers such fare as potatoes cooked in decomposed autumn leaves and pine bark cake. (I would like to see their equipment and ingredient supply.) This, however, is an accessible recipe for the rest of us, whether we have all the bells and whistles or not.

Make Ahead: The cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week. For long-term cold storage, wrap them tightly in plastic wrap and freeze, for up to several months.

Ingredients

3 1⁄ 4 cupswhole-wheat flour

1tablespoonbaking powder

Generous 1 cup sugar

21tablespoons(2 sticks plus 5 tablespoons) salted butter, at room temperature

2large eggs, at room temperature, lightly beaten

Scant 3/4 cup your choice of jam

Steps

Step 1

Position oven racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven; preheat to 400 degrees. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners.

Step 2

Use your hands to combine the flour, baking powder and sugar with the butter in a mixing bowl until well incorporated, for about 1 minute. Pour the eggs into the mixture and gently work them in just until smooth, taking care not to overwork the dough.

Step 3

Use a 1-tablespoon cookie scoop or a tablespoon to scoop half the dough into 30 equal portions. Roll them into balls; the dough might be a little crumbly, so don’t be afraid to compress it a bit to help the balls stay together. Divide between baking sheets, spacing the balls about 2 inches apart. Make an indentation in the center of each one with your thumb, and fill the indentations with about 1/2 teaspoon of jam. If the edges crack, you can gently press them back together.

Step 4

Bake (upper and lower racks) for 12 to 15 minutes until the cookies are golden brown and firm to the touch, rotating the baking sheets from front to back and top to bottom halfway through. Transfer the thumbprints to a wire rack to cool.

Meanwhile, repeat with the remaining dough — rolling it into 30 balls, placing them on the baking sheets, creating the indentations, filling them with jam and baking.

Serve warm, or let them cool completely before storing.

Adapted from Food52’s “Genius Desserts: 100 Recipes That Will Change the Way You Bake” (Ten Speed Press, 2018).

Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Nutrition

Calories: 80; Total Fat: 4 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 15 mg; Sodium: 35 mg; Carbohydrates: 11 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 5 g; Protein: 1 g.