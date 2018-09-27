I’m sorry if this irrevocably changes your opinion of me, but I love Buffalo sauce-flavored anything. All except the wings, anyway. While I’ve never been interested in eating tiny pieces that are too much work for too little meat (thanks for coming to my TED talk!), I will happily gobble up Buffalo chicken pizza, dips and sandwiches. And, please, please do not bring Snyder’s Hot Buffalo Wing pretzel nuggets within a half-mile radius of my person.

If you’re just as enamored of the bar food-inspired flavor — it is football season, after all — here are a few recipes from our archives that bring the heat.

Buffalo Chicken Potatoes. You won’t feel skimped on the chicken in these stuffed potato boats. The recipe comes from my Food section colleague Tim Carman, who as The Post’s $20 Diner has tasted his fair share of Buffalo food.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; tableware from Crate and Barrel)

Buffalo Chicken Macaroni and Cheese. Melding the heat of the hot sauce with gooey, cheesy pasta? Resistance is futile.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Veggie Buffalo Spread. You don’t have to be a meat eater to enjoy a Buffalo dip. Make this a day ahead for your next afternoon game watch gathering.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Roasted Cauliflower With Butter + Hot Sauce. Here’s another vegetarian alternative to wings. Why would you eat your cauliflower any other way?



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Buffalo Wing Burgers. Carla Hall’s recipe retains the chicken but turns it into a juicy burger you can top with blue cheese and slaw.

