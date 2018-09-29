Weeknight dinners can feel like a game of survival. We’ll do whatever it takes to get a meal on the table fast, whether it’s leftovers, takeout, delivery or … a bowl of cereal eaten over the sink.

I’ve checked off all those boxes at one time or another, so I’m definitely not judging. And good luck trying to get everyone in your house to sit down at the same time.

But a good weekend meal will make up for a lot. It’s nice to slow down, put some effort into a dish and then spend a little quality time together eating it. These family-style recipes from our archives are a great place to start:

Baked Pasta With Vegetables and Cheese, above. This is a hearty vegetarian main, but you can tweak it to satisfy meat eaters by adding Italian sausage. If you really want to work ahead of time, the casserole can be frozen.



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

White Chili Gratin With Tortilla Crust. Baked corn tortillas make for a unique topping here. If for some reason you end up with more than you can eat, the leftovers will keep for up to 4 days.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Tex Mex Frito Slab Pie. This is an impressive, savory pie that will feed a very hungry crew and then some. Never before have corn chips been so appetizing.



(Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Mushroom and Rice Casserole (Cazuela de Arroz con Hongos). Talk about comfort food — rice, cheese and umami-rich mushrooms? We’re there.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Chicken Pot Tot Hotdish. Here’s a weird but wonderful dish that is both retro and irresistible. It can also go in the freezer for make-ahead ease.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Root and Sausage Pie. Break out the cast-iron skillet for this rustic corn bread-topped riff on a shepherd’s pie.

