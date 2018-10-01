Pizza is on bagels, pizza is on sandwiches and pizza is on cheese curls. It’s flavoring chips, macaroni and cheese, lip balm, bubble gum, beer and energy gel. All of these pizza-flavored things make us look at pizza not just as a dish, but as something greater: It is comfort; it is desperation; it is happiness; it is hope. Pizza is all of these things, depending on the situation. (It contains multitudes, you could say.)

Naturally this leads us to look at pizza outside of its box — but within our archives — for recipes that conjure up that pizza feeling. No dough required.

Three-Cheese Spinach Orzo Bake, above. Here’s a pantry-friendly mash-up of spinach lasagna and pizza. If cheese pizza is more in your flavor profile, try Orzo With Smoky Tomato Vinaigrette — it’s basically a scatter of torn mozzarella away from being the orzo version of pizza margherita.

Flatbread Pizzas With Broccoli Pesto, Sun-Dried Tomato and Egg. A store-bought flatbread, a bagel from the freezer, a flour tortilla, a hot dog bun — use whatever bready base you want, then top it with a broccoli and basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes and a fried egg. “Pizza” is served.



Creamy Parmesan Polenta With Broccoli Rabe. We see your broccoli rabe pizza and raise you these creamy bowls of polenta — cooked quickly thanks to a nifty trick with baking soda — and topped with garlicky broccoli rabe. (Imagine a smoothie bowl but for pizza. Okay now un-imagine it, because that sounds terrible, and this polenta is anything but.)



White Pizza-Style Mustard Greens. The sharpness of mustard greens mellows with a dip in salted, boiling water. Add a little garlic, top with coarsely shredded mozzarella and dots of ricotta, then broil until the cheese is melted and bubbling, just like white pizza.



Harissa Dutch Baby With Tomatoes and Mozzarella. The eggy batter of this savory pancake gets a little spice and color from harissa, a North African pepper paste. Some chopped up pepperoni or crumbled, cooked spicy sausage would be welcome additions.

