Cheesesteaks are the perfect weeknight meal. Mary Beth Albright shows how easy the sandwiches are to assemble with a quick trick for slicing meat super thin.

Food Hacks : Fried chicken and champagne: A two-ingredient summer party

More from Voraciously

Food Hacks: Smashed Cucumber Salad | Padron Pepper Poppers | Grilled Green Salsa | Fried chicken and champagne

Recipes: Coconut Turmeric Sweet Bread | All-Purpose Muffins | Any-Fruit Cobbler