If you like chocolate and hazelnuts, then chances are you’ve got a jar of Nutella somewhere close at all times. The gem of a spread was first conceived in Italy as a way to stretch the diminished cocoa supply following World War II. Now, of course, it’s spread the world over and inspires such devotion as to cause riot-like conditions in French grocery stores and outrage over a recipe change.

You may not need ways to use up a jar of Nutella — we’re guessing you already know about Nutella sandwiches, Nutella bananas, Nutella graham crackers, Nutella stirred into hot milk with a splash of Kahlua, and Nutella spoon (similar to peanut butter spoon but slightly messier and best enjoyed as a dessert or coping mechanism). But if you really love Nutella, you might be looking for recipes to express your love. And so here we are.

Smoky Hazelnut Chocolate Cookies, above. These take your standard salted Nutella cookie and do them one better by adding smoked paprika. The sprinkle of powdered sugar on top is just for show — we like them plenty without. Just don’t skip the flaky salt.



Salted Butter Chocolate-Chocolate Hazelnut Shortbread. The Alison Roman cookies (you know, the Salted Butter Chocolate Chunk Shortbread ones from her “Dining In” cookbook) but with cocoa powder and chopped up Ferrero Rocher candies. (Those candies, by the way? They’re from the same family that invented Nutella! Go figure.)



‘Ugly but Good’ Chunky Chocolate-Hazelnut Meringues. Who are we to deem these nut-studded morsels “ugly”? They’re not that ugly. Dare we say, they look good? Is this just the sugar-low talking? In any case, these require only five ingredients and have chunky bits of hazelnut within.



Chocolate Chunk Cookies With Nutella. Do you want your cookies to be chewy? Underbake them a little. Do you want them crisp? Bake a little longer. Do you want them to bring eternal happiness and love? Add Nutella.



Nutella Stuffed Skillet Cookie. Anything made in a skillet seems more appetizing, especially cookies. The baking time will vary from skillet to skillet, so pay attention to the physical cues: The top of the cookie should be just set and the edges will be a little brown. That way, you’ll have a fudgy center with a well-defined line of Nutella. (If you overbake it, the Nutella will disappear into the cookie — it’ll still taste good, it just won’t look quite the same.)



Chocolate Poundcake. This is not a recipe containing hazelnuts but merely a vehicle on which to spread Nutella or hazelnut butter. Or try it toasted and served with a dollop of whipped cream and a scatter of toasted, chopped hazelnuts. Or cut it into cubes, toast those cubes for a spell in the oven, then dip them into chocolate fondue spiked with hazelnut liqueur.

