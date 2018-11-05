What do you think of when you hear the word “smother”?

Ice cream smothered with fudge sauce? Snow-smothered roads? Smothered by a pillow?

Today we’re talking foods smothered in sauce, also known as the preferable definition of smothering. Because when we’re talking smothered foods, we mean saucy, flavorful and comforting. They are the opposite of dry, bland and sad. They are exactly what we need right now.

Smothered Skirt Steak, above. Because sometimes you just crave steak. This one is covered in two thinly sliced onions and a sauce of beef broth, Worcestershire sauce and tomato paste. We highly recommend using cast-iron for this, as it will help the steak get nicely crusty, and any stuck-on crusty bits can be scraped up into the sauce to add more flavor.



Chicken Smothered With Onions (Pollo Encebollado). The sauce is a warming medley of dried chiles, onion, thyme, garlic, ketchup, orange juice and Worcestershire. Serve with corn tortillas or rice.



Caribbean Smothered Chicken With Coconut, Lime and Chiles. Bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs are slow cooked under a delightful of blanket of onions, garlic, thyme and coconut milk, all amped up a bit with a spicy habanero.



Squash With Chile Yogurt and Cilantro Sauce. How do you glam up roasted wedges of winter squash? With sauce, of course. This one’s a simple mix of plain yogurt spiced up with Sriracha, and enhanced with an herb paste made with cilantro, garlic and oil.



Enfrijoladas With Egg, Avocado and Onion. This sauce is made from beans, onions, garlic and spices. You’ll dunk several corn tortillas into it (which will soften them nicely) and then spoon more sauce over top, along with a little onion, avocado, cheese and hard-cooked eggs.

