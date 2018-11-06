Overview

Mac and cheese graces many holiday tables; this one comes together on the stove top and is special enough to earn an annual berth. A puree of roasted red pepper adds zip to the creaminess, while a topping of crisp, crushed Cheez-Its is pure genius.

The CapMac food truck brings this goodness to the streets of the District.

Make Ahead: The dish can be made up to 3 days in advance, minus the Cheez-Its. Reheat on the stove top, covered, over low heat.

Ingredients

Kosher salt

1 pound dried elbow macaroni

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter

1/2 cup flour

6 cups warmed milk (in a microwave for a few minutes)

24 ounces white cheddar, shredded

3 jarred, roasted red peppers, drained and pureed (use a blender or mini food processor)

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Spanish smoked paprika (sweet or hot)

Freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 cups crushed Cheez-Its, for garnish

Steps

Step 1

Bring a pot of water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add a generous pinch of salt and the macaroni; cook to al dente (a little underdone), according to the package directions. Drain well, then return to the pot.

Step 2

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a deep saucepan over medium heat. Sprinkle in the flour; whisk constantly for a few minutes to form a smooth paste (roux). Increase the heat to medium-high; gradually add the warmed milk while you continue to whisk, forming a smooth sauce. Cook for a total of 3 to 5 minutes, then add the shredded cheddar in two or three additions, allowing the batches to melt each time.

Step 3

Add the pureed red peppers, mustard, smoked paprika, and a pinch of black pepper, stirring to incorporate. The sauce should be a deep orange color; taste, and add salt, as needed.

Step 4

Pour the sauce into the macaroni, stirring to coat evenly. Cook over low heat for a few minutes, to meld flavors and warm the pasta through.

Step 5

To serve, transfer to a warmed serving dish and top with the crushed Cheez-Its.

Adapted from “Great Food Finds Washington D.C.: Delicious Food From the Nation’s Capital,” by Beth Kantor (Globe Pequot Press, 2018).

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here,

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Nutrition

Calories: 530; Total Fat: 30 g; Saturated Fat: 19 g; Cholesterol: 95 mg; Sodium: 530 mg; Carbohydrates: 43 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugars: 8 g; Protein: 23 g.