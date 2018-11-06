With all due respect to those who don’t like maple syrup, some of us love it quite a lot. So much so that we use it as our sweetener of choice in cocktails (simple syrup is overrated) and are always on the lookout for the ideal maple ice cream recipe (still searching, but this Frozen Maple Mousse comes close).

If you’re a fan, too, then try out one of these recipes from our archives.

[Vermont’s maple syrup business is booming, thanks to technology and changing tastes]

Maple Pecan Butter, above. This is a handy, versatile spread to keep around — slather it on toast, muffins, quick breads and biscuits; add a dab to a bowl of oatmeal. The glorious piece of carb that the butter is pictured with, by the way, is another thing you should make: They’re Fluffy Southern Biscuits, made by dropping large spoonfuls of batter into a sizzling, butter-coated cast-iron pan that you then put in the oven to bake. You may send your thanks to voraciously@washpost.com or tag us on Instagram when you make them.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Maple Olive Oil Pecan Granola. The powers of maple and olive oil combine to make a sweet — but not overly so — and crunchy granola ideal for scattering over yogurt or gifting in cute little jars.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Maple Applesauce. You’re only using a drizzle of maple syrup here, but it lends just the right amount of sweetness to this stove-top sauce. Have an immersion blender? Good. This will be even easier to make.

[A guide to picking the right apple for the right recipe]



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Maple-Cashew Scones. This recipe requires you to mix up a large batch of your own homemade baking mix which is totally worth doing, because you will be one step closer to having a holiday or host gift at your fingertips. And even better, you’ll then have these warm, glorious scones. Would we also suggest spreading some of the maple butter from above on these? You bet.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Maple-Chipotle Basting Sauce. Yes, we know, all of these recipes have skewed sweet; that’s just the vibe we’re feeling right now. But if you would like a savory way to use maple syrup, go for this tangy, spicy sauce. It goes well with pork, but at this time of year, we would ponder using it to coat a few turkey legs before roasting and as a dip for leftover Thanksgiving sandwiches.

More from Voraciously:

How to clean annoying messes on your kitchen appliances and tools

11 ingredients to add to your pantry and channel Ottolenghi’s favorite flavors

As the Instant Pot goes mainstream, a crush of cookbooks follows — and hits every niche