Overview

If we had called it mayonnaise-slathered turkey, would you still give it a chance? As it happens, the coating of chopped fresh herbs mixed into your favorite mayo keeps the bird incredibly moist and flavors it throughout.

Ingredients

One 12- to 14-pound turkey, giblet packet removed

1tablespoonkosher salt

1tablespoonfreshly ground black pepper

8large sage leaves, coarsely chopped

Leaves from 4 large sprigs thyme

Leaves from 3 sprigs rosemary

Leaves from 3 sprigs oregano

1 1⁄ 2 cupsmayonnaise of your choice (do not use nonfat)

Steps

Step 1

Position a rack in the lower third of the oven (remove the upper racks); preheat to 450 degrees.

Step 2

Pat the turkey dry. Tuck the wings under by bending them back and folding them beneath the bird. Season with salt and pepper, inside and out. Place in a shallow roasting pan, preferably on a flat rack that fits inside the pan.

Step 3

Coarsely chop all the fresh herbs; together is okay. Place in a bowl, then stir in the mayo until well incorporated. Use your hands to rub the herb-mayo mixture all over the turkey to coat it completely (even the underside).

Step 4

Roast (lower rack) for 30 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 350 degrees and rotate the pan 180 degrees. Continue to roast for about 2 1/2 hours, rotating the bird 180 degrees once or twice, until the internal temperature of the breast meat registers 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, and the thigh meat registers 165 to 175 degrees (taken away from the bone). If the skin looks like it’s getting too dark, you can partially cover the turkey with aluminum foil.

Step 5

Let the turkey rest for at least 30 minutes before carving. Strain the pan juices for pouring over the meat on the platter.

Based on a recipe at SheWearsManyHats.com.

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 780; Total Fat: 46 g; Saturated Fat: 10 g; Cholesterol: 335 mg; Sodium: 820 mg; Carbohydrates: 0 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 0 g; Protein: 85 g.