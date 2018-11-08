Overview

Here, a mix of seasoned yellow-fleshed potatoes and fat cloves of garlic is given the sheet-pan treatment, and the result is greater depth of flavor than the usual potatoes boiled in water.

Once the components are mashed together, you can go two ways: butter and milk and/or cream, or keep them dairy-free by adding vegetable broth and a vegan butter. See the VARIATION, below.

Make Ahead: The potatoes and garlic can be mashed, minus their final add-ins, cooled and refrigerated up to 3 days in advance.

Ingredients

4poundsmedium-size Yukon Gold or yellow-fleshed potatoes, cut into chunks

4to 6 large cloves garlic (peeled, left whole)

1 1⁄ 2 teaspoonscelery seed

1 1⁄ 2 teaspoonspowdered mustard

1teaspoonsweet paprika

1⁄ 4 cupextra-virgin olive oil, or more as needed

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4to 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small chunks

1⁄ 2 to 3/4 cup heavy cream or whole milk

Steps

Step 1

Position a rack in the upper third of the oven; preheat to 400 degrees.

Step 2

Combine the potatoes, garlic (to taste), celery seed, powdered mustard, sweet paprika and the 1/4 cup of oil in a large mixing bowl; toss to coat evenly, then spread on a large rimmed baking sheet, including all the oil. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

Step 3

Roast (upper rack) for 40 to 45 minutes, stirring them once or twice, until tender, sizzling and lightly browned.

Step 4

Immediately transfer the potatoes, garlic and all the pan drippings to a mixing bowl; use a potato masher to break it all down.

Step 5

The mix should be seasoned well enough; add the butter and the cream (both to taste), then stir until melted and well incorporated. Serve warm.

Step 6

VARIATION: As soon as you have mashed the mixture, add 1/2 to 3/4 cup no-salt-added vegetable broth and up to 4 tablespoons vegan butter, stirring until well incorporated. Drizzle with more oil, just before serving.

From deputy Food editor/recipe editor Bonnie S. Benwick.

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

For a printer-friendly and scalable version of this recipe, view it here.

The nutritional analysis is using 1/2 cup heavy cream.

Nutrition

Calories: 360; Total Fat: 18 g; Saturated Fat: 8 g; Cholesterol: 35 mg; Sodium: 160 mg; Carbohydrates: 41 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugars: 0 g; Protein: 6 g.