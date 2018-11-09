Overview

This no-cook relish lends a beautiful color and interesting textures to the turkey plate. It’s great for sandwiches, too.

The original recipe called for 10 kumquats; we used gooseberries instead due to their current availability and because they are somewhat less tart and citrusy than kumquats. If you can’t find gooseberries, use coarsely chopped peel-on navel orange.

Make ahead: The relish can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks or frozen for up to 1 month. Defrost overnight in the refrigerator.

Ingredients

12ouncesfresh cranberries

12to 14 fresh gooseberries, rinsed (see headnote)

Flesh of 1 navel orange, coarsely chopped (no pith)

1⁄ 3 cupgranulated sugar

1⁄ 2 cuppacked light brown sugar

1⁄ 2 cuppine nuts, toasted (see NOTE)

1⁄ 3 cupGrand Marnier or cherry heering (may substitute 3 tablespoons pomegranate molasses mixed with 2 tablespoons water)

Steps

Step 1

Combine the cranberries and gooseberries in a food processor. Pulse just long enough for them to be coarsely chopped, then transfer to a mixing bowl.

Step 2

Stir in the orange, both sugars, pine nuts and liqueur, until well incorporated. Let sit for at least 15 minutes, then stir again before serving or storing.

Step 3

NOTE: Toast the pine nuts in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat until fragrant and lightly browned, shaking the pan to avoid scorching. Cool completely before using.

Adapted from “Nantucket Open-House Cookbook,” by Sarah Leah Chase (Workman, 1987).

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

The nutritional analysis is based on 16.

Nutrition

Calories: 100; Total Fat: 3 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 0 mg; Carbohydrates: 16 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 12 g; Protein: 0 g.