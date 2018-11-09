For some of us, the many and filling sides are the best part of a holiday meal. Here’s a selection of greens, squash, casseroles and more to add color, and a few fresh flavors, to your feast.

You will notice a mashed potato-size hole missing from this collection, but don’t fret — there’s a whole other article coming for that. So stay tuned.

Tamari-Roasted Brussels Sprouts, above. Just five ingredients that result in complex-tasting sprouts. Sesame oil lends a hint of smokiness, while tamari and fish sauce provide all the salty umami notes you crave.

Other sprouts: Best Brussels Sprouts Ever (they have bacon!); Shredded Sprouts Slaw With Gorgonzola + Hazelnuts (it’s raw!).



Zippy Green Beans. With all due respect to the traditional green bean casserole, we’re very into this simple, fresh take on the vegetable. Mustard seed and fresh ginger add loads of flavor; you can even make them spicy.

Green beans elsewhere: Vegan Green Bean Casserole; Chopped String Beans With Basil and Pine Nuts; Brown Butter Green Beans.



Sweet Potato Casserole (a Makeover). A few tweaks take the usual sugar- and calorie-dense side into more healthful territory. You can bake it a day ahead of time; let it cool before covering and refrigerating, then reheat, covered with aluminum foil, at 250 degrees for 20 minutes just before serving. If the classic ‘mallow-topped dish is more your speed, try Peanut Crunch Sweet Potatoes.



Collard Greens. Bacon, onion, garlic, salt and pepper are all these greens need to be super flavorful. A bonus: They don’t require a long cook time. Another bonus: The recipe is from Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza, so you can use that tidbit to start a constructive dialogue around the table.

Fennel Gratins. Maybe you’ve been charged with bringing something “new, cool and hip.” (That’s a thing people request of you, right?) Try these simple, savory, crispy bites — they can be served warm or at room temperature and come together in a cinch.



Soul Food Macaroni and Cheese. This baked dish is nice and creamy, thanks to cream cheese, whole milk, evaporated milk, two types of cheddar and a helping of Velveeta, for good measure. It serves 12, but with a table full of other sides, we would up the serving number substantially.



Sweet and Spicy Roasted Root Vegetables. Simple yet elegant, with a mix of cumin, coriander, ginger, cinnamon and cayenne. If we were the planning types, we would keep an eye on these for compiling a leftover Thanksgiving hash for breakfast.

