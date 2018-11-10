Overview

Vermouth gives this gravy a nicely rounded flavor; to make it without alcohol, add a splash of apple cider vinegar instead.

A homemade turkey stock provides the best base; it is easy to do, days or weeks in advance; see the NOTE, below.

TIP: Gravy will stay warm on the table a bit longer when you warm the vessel you’re serving it in; to do so, fill the vessel with boiling water and let it sit for a few minutes, covered.

Make ahead: The gravy can be refrigerated up to 1 week in advance; reheat over low heat on the stove top and stir in some of the strained pan juices from your freshly roasted turkey while the bird is resting.

Ingredients

6tablespoons(3/4 stick) unsalted butter

1⁄ 2 cupminced shallots

3⁄ 4 cupdry vermouth (see headnote)

1⁄ 3 cupWondra flour or all-purpose flour

2cupsturkey stock or no-salt-added chicken broth (see NOTE)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Steps

Step 1

Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the shallots and cook for about 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned.

Step 2

Stir in the vermouth; cook for about 2 minutes, then add the flour and whisk constantly for a minute or two, to form a fairly smooth paste.

Step 3

Add the stock or broth; once the liquid begins to bubble at the edges, whisk just long enough to form a thickened, smooth gravy. Taste, and season with salt and pepper, as needed. Add up to 1/4 cup strained pan juices, then taste again and adjust the seasoning, as needed.

Step 4

Transfer to a warmed serving vessel just before serving.

Step 5

NOTE: To make an easy turkey stock for this recipe, roast 1 pound of turkey wings on a rimmed baking sheet in a 400-degree oven for 25 minutes, or until crisped and browned. Transfer to a large pot; cover with water and add 1/2 onion, about 6 whole black peppercorns and a few vegetable scraps from the freezer, if you have them. Bring to barely a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for 40 minutes. Strain and discard the solids. Cool and refrigerate for up to 3 days, or freeze flat in a zip-top bag for up to 6 months.

From Based on a recipe at Chowhound.com.

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

The nutritional analysis is using chicken broth and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Nutrition

Calories: 80; Total Fat: 6 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 15 mg; Sodium: 60 mg; Carbohydrates: 4 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 0 g; Protein: 0 g.