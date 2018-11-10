Overview

Just rub the bird with oil, this simple dried seasoning blend and roast it: What you get is a nicely browned turkey and pan juices that are flavorful enough to serve on their own.

Of course, this recipe works best when the dried seasonings you use are at their best, so consider updating your supply — especially the dried thyme.

If you don’t have a flat rack that fits inside your shallow roasting pan, create one using a row of celery ribs. You’ll need an instant-read thermometer for monitoring doneness.

Ingredients

One 15-pound turkey, giblet packet removed

2teaspoonskosher salt

2teaspoonsdried thyme (see headnote)

1teaspoondried sage

3⁄ 4 teaspoonsweet paprika

3⁄ 4 teaspoonfreshly ground black pepper

1teaspoonpowdered mustard

1⁄ 4 cupextra-virgin olive oil

Water

Steps

Step 1

Position a rack in the lower third of the oven (remove the upper racks); preheat to 350 degrees. Place a flat rack inside a shallow roasting pan (with sides no higher than 2 or 3 inches).

Step 2

Stir together the salt, thyme, sage, paprika, black pepper and mustard in a small bowl.

Step 3

Pat the turkey dry, inside and out. Rub it with the oil, then coat it with the dried seasoning blend, making sure to scatter some in the cavity of the bird as well.

Step 4

Place the turkey on the rack inside your shallow roasting pan, then pour in about 1 cup of water. Roast (lower rack) for 2 1/2 hours, turning the pan from front to back a few times to promote even browning. (If it begins to look too dark, you can partially cover the bird with aluminum foil.)

Step 5

The turkey is done when the internal temperature of the breast meat registers 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, and the thigh meat registers 165 to 175 degrees (taken away from the bone).

Step 6

Let rest for at least 30 minutes before serving; strain the pan juices for serving as is or for making gravy.

From deputy Food editor/recipe editor Bonnie S. Benwick.

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

The nutritional analysis is based on 12.

Nutrition

Calories: 630; Total Fat: 28 g; Saturated Fat: 7 g; Cholesterol: 335 mg; Sodium: 500 mg; Carbohydrates: 0 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 0 g; Protein: 88 g.