Yes, we know that many people enjoy the canned stuff. But if you’re going to make your own cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving (believe us, it’s worth it), here are several tried and true ways to go.

Best of all, cranberry sauce is something that can be made up to a week in advance; a few recipes include directions for freezing, too.

Red Wine Cranberry Sauce, above. The red wine makes the sauce taste more complex, despite its short cooking time. The finished sauce is on the looser side, rather than firm and jelled.



Jellied Cranberry Sauce. This recipe proves that basic can be great — the only ingredients are water, sugar and cranberries. This finished product has a texture similar to that of canned sauce, but it’s not as sweet.

Figgy Cranberry Sauce. This is a mash-up of a few Post recipes — the Red Wine Cranberry sauce above and an Italian-style Cranberry and Fig Sauce. Dried figs lend texture while white wine and a finishing splash of orange liqueur boost flavor. This is best made at least one day ahead, and also fares particularly well on sandwiches with leftover turkey.



Cuban-Style Cranberry Sauce. With cocoa powder, lime zest, orange juice and ground allspice. This sauce pairs particularly well with cheese.



Tart Apple Chutney. If you don’t like cranberry sauce, then we may no longer be on speaking terms. But here’s a nice alternative for you — with golden raisins, apple cider vinegar and fig preserves.

