Cooked one turkey, cooked them all, right? Not quite. As with all Thanksgiving recipes, you’ve got options — there are many ways to vary the seasonings, cooking techniques and serving size.

Take a look at these picks from our archives and find the Thanksgiving turkey recipe that suits you and your guests best.

Simple Roast Turkey With Simplest Gravy, above. The bird is treated to a generous rub of salt, and that’s it (although you could spice it up a bit — see the suggestions in the headnote). Ideally you’ll be able to let the turkey rest for two days in your refrigerator, which will get you flavorful meat and extra crispy skin. Another plus to this recipe (and another favorite, Pam Ginsberg’s No-Fuss Roast Turkey): You don’t need a roasting rack, just several celery ribs.



Roast Turkey With Garlic Cream. This one is roasted in an oven bag, which makes the bird cook faster and softens the garlic within more thoroughly. (Cleanup is easier, too.) The creamy garlic spread is delightful served with the bird and saved for turkey sandwiches later.



Simply Seasoned Turkey. No brine. No fuss. Just rub and roast this bird and you’ll end up with a nicely browned turkey and pan juices that are flavorful enough to serve on their own.



Herb-Slathered Turkey. A coating of your favorite chopped fresh herbs and your mayo of choice (yes, mayo!) produced one of the most moist, flavorful birds we’ve ever had here at @WaPoFood HQ. Give it a shot and get slathering. You won’t be disappointed.

Turkey Leg Confit. What do you do when more than two people want a whole turkey leg to themselves? Make this confit — it satisfies the dark meat lovers and makes you feel like you’re at a Renaissance fair. Win-win.



Extremely Slow-Roasted Turkey Breast. This is perhaps our most foolproof recipe; you’ll cook the breast ultra low (175 degrees) and slow (for 8 to 9 hours). Plan ahead just a little, though, as you need to refrigerate the seasoned meat for 12 to 24 hours before roasting. If you’d rather use your slow cooker for a turkey breast, try Turkey Breast and Gravy, from America’s Test Kitchen 2011 book “Slow Cooker Revolution.” Both recipes use bone-in turkey breasts.



Stove-Top Roasted Turkey Breast (Arrosto Morto di Tacchino). If you’d rather not deal with a bone, give this Tuscan roast a whirl. Because it cooks on the stove, you’ll have plenty of valuable oven real estate left for the dressing and pie(s).



Desperation Turkey (From Frozen). If you wake up Thanksgiving morning to realize you’ve still got a frozen turkey on your hands, don’t fear! You can cook it straight from frozen and it will be shockingly delicious.

