Gravy is meant to be a simple affair. Here are a few of our favorite recipes, featuring make-ahead and last-minute methods alike. (Plus a few vegan options!)

Whichever recipe you choose, if you’re making a meat-based gravy, it will be infinitely better if you start with a high-quality stock. And what better way to guarantee quality than by making it yourself? Doing so is easier than you may think — you’ll roast one pound of turkey wings until brown and crisped, then cook them in water with a few spices for about 40 minutes. (You’ll find more detailed directions in the recipe for Simple Pan Gravy, below.)

Cider Herb Gravy, above. With plenty of apple cider and a little apple brandy, for kick. You can make it all, minus the pan drippings, two days in advance. This recipe makes a substantial amount of gravy (about three cups), so if your gathering is on the smaller size, make half of the recipe.



Simple Pan Gravy. A good amount of dry vermouth makes for a lovely, complex sauce. For an even simpler (and gluten-free) gravy, stir a little sour cream into your turkey’s pan juices (as seen in the gravy that goes with the Simple Roast Turkey).

Roast-Turkey Gravy. A little advance work — in the form of roasting several pounds of turkey necks and/or wings — leads to big flavor here. A few spoonfuls of Madeira doesn’t hurt, either.



Lentil-Miso Gravy. The miso adds nuttiness and a boost of salt to this vegan gravy; pour it over mashed potatoes, roasted parsnips or cauliflower. For something with a little more texture, try Vegan Beans and Gravy, made with dried mushrooms and beans.

