Would your Thanksgiving meal be incomplete without the carbo-load that is stuffing and dressing? Have you ever wondered if you could make something better than boxed stuff? Do you hate mushy bread and therefore generally dislike the whole concept of stuffing?

How big a turkey should I buy? And other Thanksgiving FAQs, answered.

If you answered yes to any of these questions, we are here to share the good news: There is a whole wide world of stuffing and dressing recipes out there, and we’ve gathered a few of the best examples here, just for you.

Herbed Challah Stuffing, above. Featuring three ways to customize, based on your dinner guests — with sausage and apples; with mushrooms, celery and onion; or with apples, celery and pecans. It’s a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.



Chinese Sticky Rice Stuffing. If you’ve never really enjoyed bread-based stuffing, then perhaps you’d like this rice version, with shiitake mushrooms, dried shrimp, water chestnuts and dried Chinese sausages.



Sheet Pan Stuffing With Chestnuts. This won over even an extremely picky stuffing consumer, thanks in no small part to the ideal blend of textures and sweet and savory mix-ins. It’s got a combination of challah, corn bread, roasted chestnuts, celery, dried cranberries and a large pear, for good measure. See how it all comes together here.

Start your own Thanksgiving traditions with these simple twists on classic recipes



White Castle Dressing. The little square sliders are the bread, meat and onions in this basic recipe. If you’re not close enough to a White Castle to pick up the 12 sliders needed for this recipe, you’re in luck — they can be found in the frozen section of supermarkets and some drugstores.



West Coast Oyster Dressing. Olympia oysters from the southern Puget Sound have a sweet, celery-salt flavor that fits right in with this sourdough-based dish. If you can’t find them (we bought some at Costco), then ask your fishmonger for an oyster with a similar flavor profile.



Nana’s Andouille and Corn Bread Dressing. Crumbled corn bread adds texture and flavor in this mix, while turkey giblets and andouille sausage build layers of meatiness and spice.

Pennsylvania Dutch-Style Potato Filling. Is it a mashed potato, or is it a dressing? A little of column A and a bit of column B — this recipe has lots of butter, and then even more butter, and runs heavy on the potatoes instead of bread. You might not need mashed potatoes if you make this, unless, that is, you really, really love mashed potatoes.

