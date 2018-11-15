Mashed potatoes are classic for the Thanksgiving feast, but we’ve included a few recipes here that will push some boundaries — roasted potatoes rather than mashed and one recipe that includes no potatoes at all. It’s 2018, after all; it’s as good a time as any to disrupt the system and do something different.

Essential Mashed Potatoes, above. You can make a beautiful bowl of mashed potatoes with nothing more than a pot, a wooden spoon and a few pantry staples. See just how easily these come together in these step-by-step photos.



Mashed Potatoes With Bok Choy and Crispy Onions. Because we all know your Thanksgiving table could use more greenery, here’s a mash-up of sorts: mashed potatoes topped with stir-fried bok choy and garnished generously with crispy fried onions (as a nod to green bean casserole).



Mashed Potatoes With Manchego and Olive Oil. A recipe for the gluttons among you, featuring eight ounces of cheese, three cups of heavy cream and a quarter cup of extra-virgin olive oil. It’s got plenty of richness and a hint of nuttiness, without any butter in sight.



Garlicky Roast Potato Mash. Yukon gold or other yellow-fleshed potatoes are roasted on a sheet pan with garlic, celery seed, powdered mustard and paprika, and then mashed together with butter and cream (or milk). But wait, there’s more! If you’d rather make these dairy-free, it’s as simple as swapping vegan butter and vegetable broth. Either way, the roast-and-mash method yields more flavor than boiling.

Parmesan Cauliflower Puree. Whew, we’re breaking out in buttery potato sweats just from looking at some of these recipes! If the heavy, fatty dishes simply aren’t for you, then try this lower carb and calorie option. The cheese adds plenty of flavor and there’s a bit of nutmeg for good measure. For an even more pared-down dish, try the five-ingredient Creamy Garlic Mashed Cauliflower from cookbook author Julia Turshen.



Roasted Parslied Potatoes. If your stove’s space is limited, go for an oven option. The potatoes are crispy on the outside and get a boost of flavor from sweet onion. Another plus: these are healthful.

