Chances are your Thanksgiving meal could use a little more color and texture to balance out all that beige. These salads will do the trick. Many of them store well, too, and make nice additions to leftover turkey sandwiches.

If the thought of Thanksgiving salad doesn’t exactly thrill you, don’t worry; we’ll resume our regularly scheduled cream- and carb-filled programming soon.

[Your Thanksgiving FAQs, answered.]

Fennel, Persimmon and Pomegranate Salad, above. As tasty as it is beautiful, with crunchy fennel, radicchio and hazelnuts; juicy chopped persimmon and pomegranate seeds and a fresh, orange-juice-based dressing. If you’re on the fence about fennel (perhaps it’s too licorice-like in flavor?), try the Roasted Fennel and Lemon Salad With Turmeric Walnuts — roasting mellows those notes significantly.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Autumn ‘Coleslaw’. The thinly sliced cabbage turns silky from the dressing, which plays well with crisp apple slices and crunchy nuts. If you don’t love cilantro, you can leave it out or use parsley instead. For a punchier slaw, go with the Spicy Beet and Carrot Coleslaw.



(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

Black Radish, Endive and Apple Salad. The dressing — a mix of vinegar, honey, lemon juice and cinnamon — is a perfect complement to the crisp, bitter and sweet medley.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Marinated Turnips With Orange and Pumpkin Seeds. Marinating the turnips raw is a revelation. If you can’t find a bunch of turnips with their green attached, you can use beet greens or kale instead.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Winter Salad. Sweet, tart, crunchy and soft, all at once. It can be made a day ahead, but do know that the beets’ staining power will be on full display. If you’re not a fan of the root, try All-Red Radicchio, Radish + Pomegranate Salad — it’s bursting with crunchy, bright flavors.

More from Voraciously:

Start your own Thanksgiving traditions with these simple twists on classic recipes

How to make an entire Thanksgiving feast in your Instant Pot

Eight of our favorite ways to get that Thanksgiving turkey on the table

How to go classic and get creative with your cranberry sauce

If your favorite part of Thanksgiving is the sides, here’s how to make them count

Make-ahead, last-minute, gluten-free and vegan gravy recipes

Our best Thanksgiving dessert recipes to suit nearly any diet