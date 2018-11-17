As much as I love Thanksgiving, I can really only take the meal once a year. (Plus a few days of leftovers, of course.)

Part of what makes the feast so great is how much it relies on what’s in season and what feels right for the season. Maple, cranberries, turkey, pumpkin, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes: All of them are welcome on my table at this time of year.

Plus, if Christmas starts as soon as Halloween ends (or before), surely we can enjoy some of the flavors of Thanksgiving in the days leading up to, or after, it. Now’s the time to embrace those traditional ingredients, and here are a few ideas from our archives to get you started.

Warm Lentil and Sweet Potato Salad With Maple Vinaigrette, above. You can feel really good about this one, with the nutritional powers of lentils and sweet potatoes combined in one bowl. A zippy but sweet dressing breaks through the earthy lentils and contrasts nicely with the potatoes. It’s just as good cold as warm, too.



Pasta With Creamy Pumpkin Sauce. Stock up on canned pumpkin while it’s front and center at the grocery store for a fast and light dinner that would be perfect in the days before Thursday.



Turkey and Sweet Potato Skillet Pie. This savory pie from Ellie Krieger is a dish for getting in the spirit without all the excess typically associated with the holiday. The turkey is ground, so you can leave roasting the bird for the big day.



Maple and Cranberry Drumsticks. A trifecta of maple, cranberries and sage channel the season’s typical flavors. This would also be a great way to use up extra relish post-Thanksgiving.



Turkey Tetrazzini With Butternut Squash Sauce. This baked pasta dish combines white-meat turkey with a creamy-without-cream butternut squash sauce. It’s worth picking up a turkey breast to make, or hold onto the recipe for leftovers.

Pumpkin Cranberry Waffles. Don’t leave all the fun for lunch and dinner. Here’s an ideal fall brunch dish that will also help you work through all that canned pumpkin.

Cranberry Rice. If you were so tempted by the bags of fresh cranberries at the store, use a bunch of them here. Or make the dish and freeze it so you can pull it out later and enjoy a tasty, colorful flashback to this time of year.

