“You got to pay because you never have money when you come in here,” a manager of a Chipotle in St. Paul, Minn., told a group of young African American men in a video one of them posted to Twitter on Friday, and the exchange only got testier from there: “We got no money? That’s racist!” one man says, as the manager explains that they have to prepay for their burritos. “I might just run off with my food today, bro,” another says. “She’s making crazy accusations.”

A white customer got his order, and the group erupted. “Why did he not have to pay before?” a number of the men said.

Can a group of young well established African American get a bite to eat after a long workout session. @ChipotleTweets ?? pic.twitter.com/Sj8RaeINj6 — Masud Ali 🍑 (@Masudaliii) November 16, 2018

After the video was posted to Twitter, launching a conversation about implicit bias and the challenges of merely existing in public spaces while being black, the manager was fired. Chipotle announced that it would retrain its employees to prevent further incidents.

But the company now says it may rehire the manager based on “additional information.”

“Our actions were based on the facts known to us immediately after the incident, including video footage, social media posts and conversations with the customer, manager, and our employees,” Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s chief communications officer, told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “We now have additional information which needs to be investigated further. We want to do the right thing, so after further investigation we will re-train and re-hire if the facts warrant it.” Chipotle has not yet responded to an inquiry from The Washington Post about what the additional information entails.

The Pioneer Press reported that Masud Ali, the man who posted the video, had also Tweeted multiple times about dining and dashing at Chipotle and other restaurants. Several of those tweets were found by other Twitter users.

A screenshot of a tweet from July 15, 2015, says, “Dine and dash is forever interesting.” A tweet from March 28, 2015, describes a plan to go to an Applebee’s and tip a server 20 cents. Another tweet from the same day says, “Not a dine and dash we’re just borrowing the food for a couple hours that’s all.” In January 2016, he tweeted, “Aye man I think Chipotle catching up to us fam … should we change locations…” A screenshot of a tweet from this July reads, “I caught myself taking the Chipotle Tabasco sauce the other day lol not because I needed it but because it felt so natural to me.”

Ali has not yet responded to a request for comment. A Chipotle representative told the Pioneer Press that the company was aware of the tweets when it decided to fire the manager and that its latest statement was not based on them.

The video followed several incidents this year involving treatment of African Americans at chain restaurants. In February, two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks after they asked to use the restroom while waiting for an associate to arrive. The incident resulted in Starbucks’s closing of 8,000 stores in May for anti-racial-bias training. Various Waffle House locations were the site of four racial incidents — one involving a police officer choking a teen in prom attire — during a 12-day stretch in May. Also in May, a Toronto Chinese restaurant was ordered to pay $10,000 in damages after demanding that a black customer prepay for his meal.

