While appetizers aren’t requisite at Thanksgiving, a few well-placed nibbles can provide a nice celebratory feel and keep your well-meaning-but-perhaps-slightly-annoying relatives out of the way in the kitchen. One or two of these paired with a few jars of pickles and a plate of sliced apples or pears (and maybe a nice hunk of cheese) should do the trick.

We’ve also suggested a few drinks at the end, in case you’re the imbibing sort. (This could also help with those relatives!) And be sure to check out our booze columnist M. Carrie Allan’s tips on setting up a DIY Old-Fashioned station.

Cardamom Pickled Grapes, above. Fresh grapes make a very good pickle — their sweetness is a lovely foil to white wine vinegar. These are gently spiced with black peppercorn, a cinnamon stick, green cardamom pods, allspice and a small, dried chile. They need a 24-hour cure in the refrigerator and last for up to three weeks. If you’d rather concentrate the sweetness of grapes, make Roasted Grapes and pair them with crackers and a soft, spreadable cheese.



Khachapuri Penovani. Buttery puff pastry filled with melty, warm cheese. It’s rich and best served in small pieces for an appetizer, alongside a pickle or chutney to provide a boost of acidity.



Party Mix. Never underestimate the power of salty, crunchy Chex mix. Sure, you could just buy a few bags, but if you make your own, you can adjust the balance of the cereals and add-ins however you prefer.



Tartines With Apricot and Endive. Simple but elegant, with a delightful mix of sweet, tart, salty, bitter, creamy and crunchy. For another easy way with dried apricots, try the five-ingredient Mascarpone Apricots.



Gin Apple Cider. The gin adds a refreshing zip to apple cider. The recipe makes as little or as much as you’d like (read: this batches up easily). If your gathering is smaller or you’d like to shake up a few cocktails, try the pleasantly tart and lightly spiced Thanksgiving Daiquiri.



Negroni. Something bitter and strong can do wonders before a heavy dinner. We’re partial to the classic, but if you are so inclined, you could also explore a few of the Negroni’s cousins: the Boulevardier (with bourbon), the Toffee Negroni (with aged rum and sherry), and the Cin-Cyn (with an artichoke liqueur such as Cynar). If you’re not quite on board the bitter train yet, go with the easy-sipping Aperol Spritz. If you don’t want much alcohol but do want bitter, try Orange on Orange (a mocktail) or, even simpler, stir a few dashes of your favorite bitters into soda water.

