Pat yourself on the back. You’ve made it through Thanksgiving! Now if you didn’t freeze and/or divvy up the leftovers, you may be searching for creative ways to repurpose the turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce and sides.

Somewhere in between simply reheating leftovers (easy!) and turning them into falafel-like patties (worth it but perhaps more work than you care for!) is this group of recipes. We’ve also included a few tips for getting a jump-start on upcoming holiday eats, just for kicks. And if you are totally content to r-e-l-a-x and make sandwiches for a few days, go forth. You know where to find us when you get bored with that.

Turkey Tortilla Soup, above. This comes together in about 20 minutes, start to finish, and is ideal for not only using turkey and turkey broth leftovers, but also ridding your pantry of other lingering canned goods such as enchilada sauce. If you don’t have the garnishes, feel free to top the soup with other leftovers — roasted Brussels sprouts and a dollop of gravy mixed with sour cream could stand in for the tomatoes and cheese, for example.

Other soups that’d take well to leftovers: Better Than Instant Ramen; Creamy Greek Noodle Soup; Corn and Hominy Chowder. And don’t forget to keep your turkey bones to make stock!



Turkey Stroganoff on Toast. Quick comfort here, with a sour cream tomato sauce amped up with smoked Spanish paprika. This is also a reminder that most leftovers can be quickly morphed into something else by adding a carb or starchy base. Beyond toast, we’d use leftover turkey in pizza, tacos, baked potatoes, rice paper or wonton wrappers, crepes, pasta or rice. (These bases would also serve as ideal landing spots for other leftovers, such as greens or salads.)

Another fun thing, if you’ve got a waffle maker: Grease it, then plop on some stuffing and close; the edges get all crisped and crackly, and you’ve got tasty waffles that could be topped with cranberry sauce and turkey or leftover Brussels sprouts.

Fig and Brie Omelets. Eggs are a natural home for leftovers, too. Instead of fig jam, you could use cranberry sauce in these easy omelets. Serve with sliced turkey on the side or within. For more bang for your buck, servings-wise, go with a frittata — leftover vegetables can easily stand in for the mushrooms and peppers in this recipe.



Southwest-Style Turkey Hash With Creamy Avocado-Cilantro Sauce. Because really, when is a hash a bad idea? This one’s got an assortment of vegetables, including bell peppers, celery, onions, sweet potatoes and red potatoes.



Dorie Greenspan’s Next Day Turkey-and-Cranberry Sriracha Strata. If you’re more inclined to toss everything together and bake it until its warm, then try this twist on the savory bread pudding. It uses turkey, cranberry sauce and leftover bread if you’ve got it. This is best if you assemble it at least six hours (or up to eight or so) before baking.

More baked ’til bubbly things include: Turkey Tetrazzini With Butternut Squash Sauce; Pennsylvania Dutch Potpie; Lentil Shepherd’s Pie.



Now to get a head start on your holiday baking: Take leftover cranberry sauce and use it to make these Whole-Wheat Jam Thumbprints, which can be stored in the freezer for several months. If you opted to make a no-cook relish, use it to infuse vodka or gin, then use that booze for your holiday-time cocktails. A very clever reader gave us this tip last year — think you can top that? Let us know your ways with leftovers in the comments.

