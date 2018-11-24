Another Thanksgiving has come and gone, and so has all that food. Or maybe you’re this close to finishing the last of the leftovers, in which case, carry on. But whether it’s today or tomorrow or next week, you’re probably going to want a break from the kind of heavier, labor-intense fare typically served on the holiday.

In that case, we have you covered. Here are some light, even healthful, recipes from our archives that are also pretty easy to prepare:

Spicy Mango Chili Wraps, above. These are not your ordinary lettuce wraps, especially since the wraps are red cabbage. (You could even go with rice paper, if that’s more how you roll.) But that’s just the start of this colorful and crunchy dish, which is topped with mango, red peppers, bean sprouts and jicama, or whatever vegetables you like. A zingy nut-based filling — feel free to make it a day in advance — is the real star, though.



Pear, Brie and Arugula Quesadillas. The addition of arugula and mustard keeps things on the zippy side of cheesy.



Herbed Farro Salad With Walnuts, Feta and Spinach. You can feel good about this Nourish recipe from Ellie Krieger, which would make a nice light lunch.



Spiced Carrot, Leek and Lentil Soup. Bright in color and flavor, you can enjoy this healthful soup two ways — rustic and chunky or smooth and elegant.



Lemon-Tarragon Salmon and White Bean Skillet. It feels completely the opposite of what you’ve just had for Thanksgiving, with a summery disposition even though it’s made with ingredients you can get year-round.



Black Beans and Greens With Avocado and Za’atar. Za’atar, a Middle Eastern spice blend, and lime juice provide the pop of flavor to this vegan dish.

