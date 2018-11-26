There comes a time when the end (of your good loaf of bread) looms near. Don’t be sad when this end of loaf approaches; instead, embrace it. After all, even if your loaf turned stale in its old age, you can still make it into something worth celebrating. It’s what your good loaf would have wanted you to do.

These recipes mostly use the technique of turning stale bread into croutons and bread crumbs — plus a savory bread pudding and soup, for good measure. But come summer, don’t forget about bread salads (such as panzanella and fattoush).

Broccoli Soup With Cheddar Croutons, above. The smooth soup is lightly spiced with cumin, fennel and coriander; it gets a subtle tang and creamy boost from yogurt. Here, you’ll turn bread into crunchy, salty croutons that are a snap to make and add a necessary boost of texture to the finished dish.



Cozy Strata. A clever way to make stale, dry bread tasty again? Soak it in a variety of dairy products, add a little herbs and other seasonings and bake until bubbly. This is best with challah or brioche, but we bet you could use other loaves, too.



Ten-Minute Pan Quiche. This quiche’s crust is made from bread crumbs moistened with a little olive oil and pressed into a skillet. Those bread crumbs are ones you make your own, from two ounces of a crusty bread, torn into chunks and pulsed in a food processor until crumbly. The egg-tomato-spinach topping is seasoned simply with salt, so you could play with other spices if you’d like.



Bread Crumb Spaghetti. Here’s another way to use bread crumbs that you’ve made yourself: toasted in oil with plenty of garlic, then tossed with salt, pepper and lemon zest. They’re perfection with spaghetti and a bit of spinach stirred in.



Venetian Bread Soup. The bread’s toasted, then soaked in broth, butter, garlic and a few warming spices. An egg and Parmigiano-Reggiano mixture whisked in at the end add creaminess. For a chunkier soup, try Portuguese Bread Soup (Acorda).



Rhubarb Betty. Is your loaf end particularly crusty? Turn it into bread crumbs, mix with a little coconut butter (thicker than coconut oil!), then layer that mix in a baking dish with a lightly sweetened and spiced fruit, such as rhubarb. This time of year, we’re thinking it’d be nice with a mix of cranberries and chopped apples.

