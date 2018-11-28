Overview

This is a finely tuned, easy-to-make rendition from chef Alex Levin of the Schlow Restaurant Group, with elements we like best in a chocolate chip cookie: crisp edges, chewy centers, a good blend of chocolate and crunchy toffee bits.

The recipe calls for “good-quality” milk and semisweet chocolates, such as the flat bars of Guittard found in the baking aisle.

Make Ahead: The portioned cookie dough needs to be refrigerated for 1 hour, and up to 5 days, or frozen for up to 3 months. The baked cookies are best eaten the same day they are made, but they can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Ingredients

16tablespoons(2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2⁄ 3 cupgranulated sugar

2⁄ 3 cuppacked dark brown sugar

1teaspoonkosher salt

2large eggs

1teaspoonvanilla extract or vanilla bean paste

3cupsflour

1teaspoonbaking soda

6ouncesgood-quality milk chocolate, chopped (see headnote)

6ouncesgood-quality semisweet chocolate, chopped

6ouncesHeath toffee bits (may substitute 1 regular-size Heath Bar, chopped)

Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon (optional)

Steps

Step 1

Combine the butter, both sugars and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer or handheld electric mixer; beat on low speed for 30 seconds, then increase to medium speed and beat for 2 minutes. Stop to scrape down the bowl.

Step 2

Beat on medium speed for 1 more minute; the mixture should be light and fluffy. Add the eggs and vanilla extract or paste; beat on medium speed for 3 minutes, stopping to scrape down the bowl down again, as needed.

Step 3

Use a fork to whisk together the flour and baking soda in a bowl, then add to the dough. Beat on low speed to form a soft dough. Add the chopped chocolates and toffee bits, then beat on low speed until well incorporated.

Step 4

Portion the cookie dough using a #100 disher (about 1 tablespoon per scoop) into a bowl, cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or freeze (see OVERVIEW).

Step 5

When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350 degrees convection or 375 degrees for a standard oven. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

Step 6

Arrange the dough portions on each baking sheet, spacing them 2 inches apart. Lightly flatten each portion and sprinkle with the flaky salt, if using. Bake (middle rack) one sheet at a time for 10 to 14 minutes, just until the edges are lightly crisped but the middles are still somewhat softened and domed. Let cool on the sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely before serving or storing.

VARIATIONS: Use all dark chocolate or all milk chocolate instead of a combination of the two; use toasted chopped nuts or Reese’s Pieces instead of the toffee bits — or, for a fancy touch, 8 ounces of Valrhona dark chocolate crunchy pearls, available online.

From Alex Levin, executive pastry chef of the Schlow Restaurant Group.

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 220; Total Fat: 12 g; Saturated Fat: 7 g; Cholesterol: 30 mg; Sodium: 90 mg; Carbohydrates: 28 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 18 g; Protein: 3 g.