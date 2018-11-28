Overview

These lightly colored cookies are slightly soft and mildly chewy, with a satisfying peanut butter taste. We tested them with chunky peanut butter, but smooth/creamy works even better.

Here are tips from King Arthur Flour: This recipe was developed to use traditional supermarket-style peanut butter. If you use all-natural peanut butter, grind your own or use low-fat or low-salt peanut butter, the cookies won’t turn out as described. For even softer cookies, you can use 8 tablespoons (1 stick) of butter instead of the 1/3 cup vegetable shortening.

Ingredients

1⁄ 3 cupvegetable shortening, at room temperature (see headnote)

1⁄ 2 cupgranulated sugar

1⁄ 2 cuppacked light brown sugar

1large egg

1teaspoonvanilla extract

3⁄ 4 cuppeanut butter (smooth or crunchy; not natural-style; see headnote)

1 1⁄ 2 cupsflour

1teaspoonbaking soda

1⁄ 2 teaspoonsalt

Water (optional)

Steps

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners.

Step 2

Combine the shortening, both sugars, egg, vanilla extract and peanut butter in a mixing bowl, stirring until smooth.

Step 3

Add the flour, baking soda and salt to the peanut butter mixture, stir gently until everything is well combined. It may take awhile for this rather dry dough to come together; and when it does, it’ll be quite stiff. Only if necessary, drizzle in enough water to make the dough cohesive.

Step 4

Drop the cookie dough by tablespoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheets (a tablespoon cookie scoop works well here), leaving 2 inches between them. Use a fork to flatten each cookie to about 1/2-inch thick, making a crosshatch or other design.

Step 5

Bake (middle rack) 12 to 16 minutes, until the cookies are barely beginning to brown around the edges; the tops will not be browned. Let them sit on baking sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely before serving or storing.

Adapted from KingArthurFlour.com.

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 140; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 10 mg; Sodium: 125 mg; Carbohydrates: 16 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 9 g; Protein: 3 g.