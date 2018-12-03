Overview

Steel-cut oats cook beautifully in an Instant Pot or other electric multicooker. We’ve made them savory by using broth and piling mushrooms, a fried egg and a healthy dose of kimchi on top.

[Your takeout grain bowl has nothing on these creamy savory oats]

Treat the oats like you would any saucy starch and use them as a base for whatever toppings you have on hand — pulled pork, sauteed greens or roasted vegetables, for example.

Make ahead: The base oats can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 3 days, or for up to a week if using vegetable broth. You may need to add more broth when reheating. The cooked mushrooms will keep for a week in the refrigerator. Fry the eggs just before serving.

Ingredients

1tablespoonplus 2 teaspoons unsalted butter

1cupdried steel-cut oats

1⁄ 2 teaspoonkosher salt, plus more as needed

3cupschicken or vegetable broth (may also use turkey or pork stock)

1poundcremini mushrooms, cleaned, trimmed and sliced (6 cups)

1tablespoondry vermouth (may substitute white wine, Madeira or apple cider vinegar)

4large eggs

Freshly ground pepper, as needed

Kimchi, for serving

Crispy fried onions or shallots, for serving

Steps

Step 1

Heat 1 tablespoon of the butter in the electric multicooker using the SAUTE function (set to normal, if your cooker has the option). Add the oats and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt; cook for 3 minutes, stirring frequently, to toast the oats.

Step 2

Add the broth, then lock on the lid and set the valve to sealing. Set to high pressure and cook for 10 minutes. When finished, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes, then manually release the steam.

Step 3

Meanwhile, cook the mushrooms: Melt 1 teaspoon of butter in a large (12-inch) nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Cook for about 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are soft, browned and their moisture has released and mostly evaporated. Stir in the vermouth and cook for 1 minute, or until it evaporates. Transfer the mushrooms to a plate, then wipe the skillet clean. (You’ll use it to fry the eggs.)

Step 4

Once you manually release the pressure for the oats, fry your eggs. (The oats are a little soupy immediately after you open the pot, but they’ll firm up as they sit — so if you want the oats soupier, fry your eggs earlier. If you want them firmer, fry later.) Melt the remaining 1 teaspoon of butter in the skillet over medium heat (do this in batches if necessary, but you can fit four eggs in a 12-inch skillet). Turn the eggs over to cook on the second side, if desired, and fry them as runny or firm as you like. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

Step 5

To serve, divide the oats among individual bowls, then top each portion with the mushrooms, a big spoonful of kimchi, an egg and a sprinkle of crispy fried onions or shallots.

Oats recipe adapted from “Dinner in an Instant: 75 Modern Recipes for Your Pressure Cooker, Multicooker, and Instant Pot,” by Melissa Clark (Clarkson Potter, 2017); savory twist and toppings adapted from Washington-based Number 1 Sons and Portland, Maine, chef Jonathan Uribe.

Tested by Kara Elder; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

For a printer-friendly and scalable version of this recipe, view it here.

The nutritional analysis is using no-salt-added chicken broth.

More savory oats:

Oatmeal With Bacon, Cheese and Pickled Jalapeños

Savory Indian-Style Oats (Oats Upma)

Nutrition

Calories: 320; Total Fat: 13 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 200 mg; Sodium: 350 mg; Carbohydrates: 34 g; Dietary Fiber: 6 g; Sugars: 5 g; Protein: 17 g.