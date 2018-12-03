Overview

This South Indian porridge is typically made with semolina (sooji) and eaten for breakfast and as a snack. The flavorful seasonings of black mustard seed, fresh curry leaves and ginger also take well to oats.

You can make this with dried steel-cut oats and 3 cups of water; they’ll take about 13 minutes to cook.

The original recipe called for 1 teaspoon of urad dal and 1/2 teaspoon of roasted chana dal (both available at Indian markets). If desired, add the urad dal after the mustard seed begins to sputter, then cook for a few minutes before proceeding with the recipe; add the roasted chana dal when you add the cashews and raisins.

Curry leaves are available at Indian markets, Mom’s Organic Markets and online. Black and brown mustard seeds are available from well-stocked grocery stores, spice stores, Indian markets and online.

Ingredients

2tablespoonsvegetable oil

1⁄ 2 teaspoonblack or brown mustard seed (see headnote)

3fresh curry leaves (see headnote)

1⁄ 2 teaspoonground turmeric

1⁄ 2 teaspoonpeeled, minced fresh ginger root

1⁄ 2 cupchopped shallots (2 ounces; from about 2 lobes)

1⁄ 4 cupfinely chopped carrots (1 1/4 ounces; from 1 small, scrubbed carrot)

1⁄ 4 cupfinely chopped fresh green beans (1 1/4 ounces)

1tablespoonroasted, chopped cashews (salted or unsalted)

1tablespoongolden raisins (may substitute dried cranberries)

1cupdried rolled oats (do not use instant; may also use steel-cut, see headnote)

2cupswater (see headnote)

1⁄ 2 teaspoonkosher salt, or more as needed

Lemon wedge, for serving (optional)

Steps

Step 1

Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the mustard seed; as soon as it starts to pop and sputter, add the curry leaves and reduce the heat to low (the spices will continue to spit and pop). Add the turmeric and ginger; cook, stirring, for 30 seconds, then add the shallots, carrots and green beans. Increase the heat to medium-high and cook for about 2 minutes, stirring frequently, until the shallots have softened.

Step 2

Add the cashews, raisins and oats. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently, until the oats are lightly toasted and the mix smells quite fragrant.

Step 3

Add the water and salt. Cook, uncovered, for about 9 minutes, stirring often, until the water has mostly evaporated and the vegetables are tender. Squeeze with a little fresh lemon juice, if using. Taste and add more salt, as needed.Serve warm.

Based on a recipe from Washington chef-restaurateur K.N. Vinod.

Tested by Kara Elder; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

The nutritional analysis is based on 3 servings.

Nutrition

Calories: 240; Total Fat: 13 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 200 mg; Carbohydrates: 28 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugars: 6 g; Protein: 5 g.