After 14 years of Food sections devoted to holiday cookies, we’re bound to have some favorites — looking at you, Snickerdoodle Blondies, Biscochitos and Halvah Fudge Bars.

Here are eight of our readers’ top picks. If you need more options, though, head to the Holiday Cookie Generator, featuring 331 recipes (!!!) to suit any taste. Curious about decorating and/or shipping your creations? We’ve got tips for that, too.

[How to bake a better batch of cookies every time]

If you’re looking to master a few cookies that are guaranteed to be crowd pleasers, check out our nine essential cookie recipes. And if this is all old hat for you, we’ve got 10 new cookie recipes for 2018 to inspire you during the holidays and beyond.



(Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Boozy Bourbon Chocolate Chippers. An obvious statement: Bourbon pairs well with brown sugar, butter and chocolate. The sweetness and caramel undertones of the booze really shine through. (Meaning, you might want to save these for the grown-ups.)



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Laura Bush’s Cowboy Cookies. Whether you make them giant or small, these have a little something for everyone: chocolate chips, rolled oats, coconut, pecans and cinnamon.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

No-Bake Hemp Brownie Bites. A mere six ingredients are needed for these vegan and gluten-free cookies.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Bettyanne’s Florentines. Buttery, rich and crispy-crunchy. You’ll make them in a muffin tin — either use a nonstick one, or line a regular tin with baking cup liners.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Dorie Greenspan’s No-Bake Double-Decker Cookie Cubes. Each bite offers a mix of Biscoff cookies, chocolate, cornflakes, dried fruit and chopped nuts. Plus, no baking needed!



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Cucidati (Sicilian Fig-Filled Cookies). These do take some time to assemble, but with a such a buttery dough enclosing a chocolate, nutty fig filling, you’ll be glad you did. Invite a few friends over to help, mull some wine, and make a party of it.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Salted Oatmeal Cookies. It’s hard to go wrong with this combination of flavors. Underbake these just a teensy bit if you’re a fan of soft and chewy cookies.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Chickpea Cookies (Nan-e nokhodchi). These tender nuggets — flavored with cardamom and rose water — have a sandy texture that practically melts in your mouth.

More from Voraciously:

Decorate holiday cookies like a pro, no matter your skill set

Our favorite homemade edible and drinkable gift ideas

Your takeout grain bowl has nothing on these creamy, savory oats