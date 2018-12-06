A hash presents a magical method for making something new with leftovers. Roasted vegetables become recharged when warmed in a skillet, perhaps with a diced onion and topped with an egg. Hashes are also good ways to cobble together odds and ends from your pantry — that single, almost-too-old potato, the lone roasted bell pepper, the random sliver of cabbage. If you’ve got a skillet (or even a sheet pan!), you can really make hash out of anything.

Here are a few fresh ideas to get you going.

Red Flannel Pork Hash, above. When we were deciding which hash recipe to highlight first, the pitch went something like this: “It’s called flannel hash, so obviously we should make this one.” The beets in this New England dish recall red flannel, but you can use whatever vegetables you like. We didn’t have cooked pork tenderloin on hand, so we bought a thick slice of ham from the deli counter and cut that into cubes instead.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Paneer and Pea Curry With Sweet Potato Hash. This is a simplified version of the traditional Indian dish matar paneer — with garam masala instead of a list of spices and sweet potato in place of basmati.



(Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

Roasted Russet and Sweet Potato Hash With Chorizo. This is a simple, minimal ingredient affair, but it’s got lots of flavor thanks to the sweet potatoes and fresh chorizo. Not into meat? Try this Spicy Sweet Potato and Apple Hash.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Oven-Roasted Hash. Pick up a pack of those small red, yellow and purple potato mixes and use them to colorful effect in this seedy hash. (Coriander and poppy seeds, that is.) A little shredded savoy or green cabbage gets tossed on the mix near the end of roasting.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

One-Skillet Sausage and Potato Hash. Yellow-fleshed potatoes (such as Yukon Gold or Dutch Baby Gold) turn buttery inside and crispy on the outside. A link of smoked sausage lends just the right amount of heft.

