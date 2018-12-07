Overview

Warm roasted mushrooms make this salad hearty and appealing on a cold day. Goat cheese, blue cheese or Parmigiano-Reggiano would all be good swaps for the feta.

Make ahead: The celery mixture needs to marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour. The salad can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. (The mushrooms aren’t the same cold or at room temperature, but they are still good.)

Ingredients

FOR THE MARINATED CELERY

2tablespoonsminced shallot

2tablespoonschampagne or other white wine vinegar

2tablespoonsextra-virgin olive oil

1⁄ 2 teaspoonsalt

3⁄ 4 teaspoonsugar

1⁄ 4 teaspoonfreshly ground black pepper

8ribs celery (leafy stalks from the heart preferred), sliced very thin on the diagonal

1cupcooked or canned white beans (rinsed and drained if canned)

FOR THE ROASTED MUSHROOMS

12ouncescremini mushrooms, each cut into quarters

2tablespoonsextra-virgin olive oil

1⁄ 4 teaspoonsalt

FOR ASSEMBLY

1⁄ 4 cupchopped parsley

1⁄ 4 cupchopped fresh mint

2tablespoonschopped fresh dill

3ouncescrumbled feta cheese (see headnote)

Steps

Step 1

For the marinated celery: Whisk together the shallot, vinegar, oil, salt, sugar and black pepper in a large salad bowl until the sugar has dissolved. Add the celery and white beans, toss, and let marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Step 2

While the celery marinates, make the roasted mushrooms: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Arrange the mushrooms on a rimmed baking sheet, then drizzle with oil, season with salt and toss to coat. Roast (middle rack) for 30 to 40 minutes, until the mushrooms have browned and are tender.

Step 3

Reserve 2 tablespoons of the mixed herbs to garnish the salad.

Step 4

To assemble just before serving, toss the rest of the herbs with the celery and white bean mixture. Arrange on a platter. Top with the roasted mushrooms, crumbled feta and reserved herbs. Serve right away.

From cookbook author Joy Manning.

Tested by Ali Sharman; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

The nutritional analysis is based on 6 servings.

Nutrition

Calories: 190; Total Fat: 13 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 15 mg; Sodium: 480 mg; Carbohydrates: 13 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugars: 4 g; Protein: 7 g.