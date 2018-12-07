Overview

Lots of crisp-tender celery makes this dish.

Beef, lamb or crumbled tempeh would all be fine substitutes for the pork. If you can’t find the Chinkiang (black) vinegar at your nearest Asian market, use balsamic vinegar.

[These recipes give celery the star status it deserves]

Serve with steamed white rice.

Ingredients

FOR THE SAUCE

2tablespoonswater

1tablespoonsugar

1tablespoonChinkiang black vinegar (may substitute balsamic vinegar; see headnote)

2teaspoonssoy sauce

1teaspooncornstarch

1teaspoontoasted sesame oil

FOR THE STIR-FRY

1tablespooncanola oil

4dried red chiles, crumbled (seeds discarded if you prefer less spicy heat)

1teaspoonSichuan peppercorns

5medium ribs celery, sliced on the diagonal

1green bell pepper, seeded and cut into thin strips

3large cloves garlic, sliced thin

One 2-inch piece of fresh ginger root, peeled and sliced thin

6scallions, white and light-green parts, thinly sliced

8ouncesground pork

1⁄ 4 cuproasted peanuts, coarsely chopped

Kosher salt

Steps

Step 1

For the sauce: Whisk together the water, sugar, Chinkiang vinegar, soy sauce, cornstarch and toasted sesame oil in a medium bowl.

Step 2

For the stir-fry: Heat the oil in a wok or large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the red chiles and Sichuan peppercorns; stir-fry for about 1 minute, until the chiles darken slightly.

Step 3

Add the celery and green bell pepper; stir-fry for 3 to 4 minutes, until crisp-tender. Add the garlic, ginger and white parts of the scallion and stir-fry an additional 1 minute, until fragrant. Transfer to a plate.

Step 4

Add the pork to the skillet and cook, breaking up the meat as you stir-fry, about 5 minutes, until browned. Add the celery mixture and stir to combine. Stir the sauce, add it to the skillet, and stir to coat everything. Sprinkle the peanuts and green scallion slices over the top, and season lightly with salt.

Serve right away.

From cookbook author Joy Manning.

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

For a printer-friendly and scalable version of this recipe, view it here.

Nutrition

Calories: 260; Total Fat: 18 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 40 mg; Sodium: 270 mg; Carbohydrates: 13 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugars: 6 g; Protein: 14 g.