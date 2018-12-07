Overview
Lots of crisp-tender celery makes this dish.
Beef, lamb or crumbled tempeh would all be fine substitutes for the pork. If you can’t find the Chinkiang (black) vinegar at your nearest Asian market, use balsamic vinegar.
[These recipes give celery the star status it deserves]
Serve with steamed white rice.
Ingredients
FOR THE SAUCE
2tablespoonswater
1tablespoonsugar
1tablespoonChinkiang black vinegar (may substitute balsamic vinegar; see headnote)
2teaspoonssoy sauce
1teaspooncornstarch
1teaspoontoasted sesame oil
FOR THE STIR-FRY
1tablespooncanola oil
4dried red chiles, crumbled (seeds discarded if you prefer less spicy heat)
1teaspoonSichuan peppercorns
5medium ribs celery, sliced on the diagonal
1green bell pepper, seeded and cut into thin strips
3large cloves garlic, sliced thin
One 2-inch piece of fresh ginger root, peeled and sliced thin
6scallions, white and light-green parts, thinly sliced
8ouncesground pork
1⁄4cuproasted peanuts, coarsely chopped
Kosher salt
Steps
Step 1
For the sauce: Whisk together the water, sugar, Chinkiang vinegar, soy sauce, cornstarch and toasted sesame oil in a medium bowl.
Step 2
For the stir-fry: Heat the oil in a wok or large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the red chiles and Sichuan peppercorns; stir-fry for about 1 minute, until the chiles darken slightly.
Step 3
Add the celery and green bell pepper; stir-fry for 3 to 4 minutes, until crisp-tender. Add the garlic, ginger and white parts of the scallion and stir-fry an additional 1 minute, until fragrant. Transfer to a plate.
Step 4
Add the pork to the skillet and cook, breaking up the meat as you stir-fry, about 5 minutes, until browned. Add the celery mixture and stir to combine. Stir the sauce, add it to the skillet, and stir to coat everything. Sprinkle the peanuts and green scallion slices over the top, and season lightly with salt.
Serve right away.
From cookbook author Joy Manning.
Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.
For a printer-friendly and scalable version of this recipe, view it here.
Nutrition
Calories: 260; Total Fat: 18 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 40 mg; Sodium: 270 mg; Carbohydrates: 13 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugars: 6 g; Protein: 14 g.