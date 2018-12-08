For any food, there are going to be fans, and there are going to be haters. That’s especially the case with Brussels sprouts. But a funny pattern emerged as I combed over archived Washington Post recipes to highlight here. Even their proponents tended to be a touch . . . defensive. The gist: “Even Brussels sprouts haters will love this recipe! Really! Honestly!”

So I’m not going to go there. Instead, I’m going to let the recipes (and photos) do the job. Here are five winners from our archives.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Sweet Onion and Apple, above. A boiled syrup made with cider, butter and brown sugar takes the vegetables to the next level. Soft apple and onion are the perfect accompaniments to the glazed sprouts.



(Marge Ely for The Washington Post)

Roasted Squash With Pancetta and Brussels Sprouts. Two seasonal ingredients co-star in this healthful dish that’s savory, sweet and a little salty, thanks to the pancetta.



(Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post)

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts and Lentil Salad. Want to get Brussels sprouts out of side-dish status? Go for this filling vegetarian salad with a punchy sweet-and-sour flavor.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Shredded Sprouts Slaw With Gorgonzola + Hazelnuts. Shredding the sprouts and tossing them in a simple olive oil and lemon dressing makes for an ideal way to enjoy them raw.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Brussels Sprouts Pasta With Whole-Grain Mustard. The leaves of the sprouts are crisped with garlic and tossed with bacon in this pantry-friendly dish.

