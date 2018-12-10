In case you hadn’t heard, millennials might be killing canned tuna. To which we say . . . well, just go read the article by Maura Judkis. We’ll wait.

Welcome back! In addition to a steady supply of can openers, we have loads of recipes using canned tuna and other tinned fish (anchovies and sardines) in our archives. And this time of year — the lean wallet, gift-giving time — we sure could use a recipe that relies on a pantry staple.

[Don’t hate the little anchovy. Learn to harness its power.]

Broccoli With Garlic and Anchovies, above. Broccoli florets take a quick bath in water, just until tender, then go into the skillet in which you’ve cooked garlic, red pepper flakes and anchovy fillets. Yes, the whole smell will permeate your kitchen. Sprinkle the finished dish with cheese and realize that this is not a bad thing.



Tangy Tuna With Spicy Sauce. First you’ll learn how easy it is to pickle a red onion, then you’ll open a can of tuna and slice a few vegetables (carrot, bell pepper and zucchini, although you could use any that you have on hand). A simple, spicy sauce ties it all together; scoop it up with pita and/or salad greens. See how easily this no-cook meal comes together right here.



Roasted Pepper and Tomato Salad With Tuna and Black Olives. No offense to leafy greens, but this dish of broiled bell peppers and tomatoes — dressed with harissa, lemon juice and olive oil — makes for a superior salad.



Spaghetti With Fried Egg and Sardines. Two pantry staples made better together: pasta and sardines. They’ve got a crunchy boost from walnuts and an extra briny layer from preserved lemon.



Soft-Boiled Eggs With Anchovy Toasts. Everybody knows that the only thing millennials love more than using their purchasing power to demand better products and take down big industries . . . is avocado toast. But sometimes avocados are too expensive (or they’re just plain bad!). Here to save the toast is the humble tinned anchovy, with a generous spread of butter and a perfectly soft-boiled egg.

