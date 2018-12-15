One might be the loneliest number, but not when it comes to cooking. One-pot meals — or main dishes that require the use of just one baking dish or skillet — are some of our favorites to make. Not only are there fewer dishes to do, but there’s something extremely satisfying about cooking a meal in just one thing.

Here are a few particularly warming and wintry recipes to make in your pot, skillet and baking sheet.

Ginger-Coconut Fish Soup, above. This mix of vegetables, broth and fish — all flavored with ginger and Chinese five-spice — is light yet substantial, meaning it’s a nice counterpoint to all the holiday cookies you’ve been eating for breakfast. The recipe is also notable for an ingredient that it’s missing: salt. We were skeptical, but the squeeze of lime juice over each portion really does negate the need for it. (Unless you really like salt, in which case you will probably want a tiny garnish of flaky stuff.)



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

One-Pot Lentils and Vegetables. It’s a stew with humble ingredients and bold spices. Got leftovers? Puree them into a smooth soup, or mash and spice them to use as an enchilada filling.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Spanish Eggs and Potatoes. Lots of potatoes make this substantial; a lemon-and-herb-doctored mayo makes the whole thing pop. A happy byproduct of this recipe is an onion-infused oil, which you can use to cook just about anything for the remainder of the week.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Tomato and Chorizo Stew. The chorizo here is dry-cured — find it unrefrigerated near the deli section of most supermarkets. It lends a bit of smokiness to the stew along with fire-roasted tomatoes. Serve it with lots of crusty bread.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Kabocha Squash and Peanut Stew. Half a cup of peanut butter makes this nice and creamy. Don’t skip the jalapeño paste garnish, which lends the perfect amount of spice. You can also make this with butternut squash and sweet potatoes.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

One-Pan Roast Chicken and Potatoes. If you eat meat, then you need a reliable roasted chicken recipe. The really great party trick — which practically guarantees that the meat won’t dry out — is preheating your pan, then roasting the chicken in a very hot oven for about 30 minutes before turning the oven off and letting the chicken rest inside for another 30 minutes or so. Another bonus: chicken fat roasted potatoes.

More from Voraciously:

A hot dog is a taco. A steak is a salad. A Pop-Tart is a calzone. Let the Cube Rule explain.

Chrissy Teigen’s peanut butter-chocolate chip blondies are warm, gooey bliss

The one cooking technique that won’t steer you wrong