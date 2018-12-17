You might be thinking we should’ve saved this batch of recipes for January, when many people will be in the midst of their resolutions and leaner eating, but why wait to eat well? These recipes from our archives — using tempeh, tofu, legumes and more — are fantastic any time of year, whether you follow a vegan diet or not.

Baked Tempeh in Mushroom Cream Sauce, above. If you’re not familiar with the cultured soybean cake, Food editor Joe Yonan’s piece on tempeh is well worth the read. This recipe pairs tempeh with mushrooms and a “cream” sauce made from cashews; it’s lovely over noodles or rice.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Vegan Ramen Bowls. Those are crispy, sticky and sweet hoisin-glazed tofu cubes resting so prettily atop a coconut milk and vegetable broth, and you’ll be glad to know how to make them. In addition to making a dynamite ramen topping, the tofu is lovely over rice or served with roasted broccoli.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Black-Eyed Pea and Sweet Potato Quesadillas. Yes, quesadillas have cheese. But here we’re using sweet potato and nutritional yeast to get a creamy, salty filling that’s enhanced with spices and gets a little boost of protein from beans.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Cream of Broccoli Soup Concentrate. Canned condensed soup is fine and all, but this homemade version — with rice, cashews and bouillon — is just as comforting. Plus, you’ve made it yourself! You’re so enterprising! One-cup portions can be refrigerated for up to one week or frozen for up to three months.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Lebanese Vegan Moussaka. This hearty casserole is fit for a crowd (or for you, if you want leftovers). Layers of roasted eggplant slices and chickpeas are bound together with a deeply spiced tomato sauce. You’ll even make your own spice blend, of which you’ll have some leftover. Use it with roasted vegetables, dips and salad dressings, or pack it into a cute jar and give it as a gift. (With a copy of this recipe, of course.)



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Thai Red Curry With Lentils and Tofu. Plenty of vegetables offer crunch, while tofu and lentils team up to provide protein and chew. Serve it with rice.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Savory Indian-Style Oats (Oats Upma). This porridge is seasoned with black mustard seed, fresh curry leaves, ginger and turmeric. You can make it with rolled oats or steel-cut — we like it both ways.

