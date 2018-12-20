Are your Christmas morning rituals set in stone, or do you change things up every year? Whether you’ve got a solid cast of annual breakfast traditions or are trying to branch out, we’ve got a few recipe ideas pulled from our archives to make the morning a little tastier. They range from dishes you’ll assemble the night before to a few that can be whipped up in almost no time, with a few sweet things to supplement your cookie supply.

Spicy Andouille and Cheddar Bread Pudding, above. Savory and rich, this is one to feed a crowd. It comes together quickly, but does need 15 minutes to rest before going in the oven for 45 to 50 minutes. (So: good for those of you who wake up well before others, but perhaps not great if you tend to sleep in.) For something with make-ahead power, check out the Sausage, Kale and Squash Strata. It can be assembled up to 12 hours before baking.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Mushroom and Cauliflower Frittata. This is a healthful dish in stealth mode, with vegetables added to make it a feel a little more substantial. It’s ready, start to finish, in just about 30 minutes and is slightly better served hot. If you’ve got leftover cooked broccoli, sweet potatoes or what have you around, then add them to a Roasted Vegetable Frittata and eat it warm or at room temperature.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Dan Barber’s Scrambled Eggs. Yes, scrambled eggs are easy to make and perhaps don’t conjure up festive mornings, but these scrambled eggs are creamy, silky, luxurious, even. They’re just the ticket when you need something fast but special, as can often be the case on a busy Christmas morning. Serve with buttered toast.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Glazed Orange Sweet Rolls. Is it Christmas morning without something sweet? These pillowy, soft, buttery rolls are filled with orange marmalade, nutmeg and cinnamon; you could use another jam and mix up the spices if you’d like. We endorse raspberry jam and cherry butter, but the sky’s the limit.

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Sesame Croissants. We’re channeling our best semi-homemade, store-bought is fine vibes with this recipe, to very tasty results: Halvah mixed with an egg and a little salt makes a sesame-flavored spread similar to frangipane (a soft and spreadable almond paste). This “sesapane,” as we’ve dubbed it, goes both inside and on top of store-bought croissants, which are nearly drenched in a simple syrup spiked with just a touch of booze. The result is something you’d find in a fancy pastry shop, except you’re at home and still in your pajamas and everything feels right.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Orange + Radish Salad With Olive Dressing. Fruit and/or something acidic is key to break the richness of all those cookies you’re also eating for breakfast. If you want to go beyond a bowl of clementines and sliced apples, try this simple sweet-and-salty salad.

