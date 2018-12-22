Your child (or niece, nephew, friend’s kid, etc.) may love being in the kitchen. If so, congrats! They’re going to love these recipes. But even offspring who are not into cooking will find something to like here.

Because these are cookie recipes, of course. After all, the kid who gets to help make cookies typically gets to help eat cookies.

There are a few things that go into a kid-friendly cookie. It needs to be fairly easy to assemble, even if some adult supervision or assistance is required. Cookies that can be decorated or that turn out looking like something else when they’re baked are good, too. Familiar, fun ingredients help. And of course, it just has to be delicious.

Here are six recipes from our archives that tick those boxes. Whether any will actually be left for Santa’s plate on Christmas Eve — well, perhaps there’s a lesson there, too.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Reindeer Gingersnaps. These are cute as cute can be. Store-bought mix makes them a real snap, but if you want to be extra, you can make a from-scratch cookie.



(Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Stained-Glass Cookies. Hard candies help you achieve the gorgeous glassy center. The cookies can easily double as decor.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Santa’s Whiskers. Kids will delight in the coconut fringe and enticing color of these cookies, which comes from candied cherries (save the maraschino for your Shirley Temples).



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Cheerios Cereal Bars. The oaty o’s popular with the small set are combined with peanut butter, marshmallows and chocolate. They don’t have to go in the oven, either.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Quick No-Bake S’mores Bars. Another no-bake option that will be just as beloved by adults as kids. Little ones might enjoy helping you stir the graham crackers, nuts and marshmallows into the chocolate.



(Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post)

Almond Angel Cookies. Let your tiny artist/angel decorate these sweet-and-salty treats.

